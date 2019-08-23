Best Labor Day Sales: Save Big on Note 10, Apple Watch, More

Like it or not, summer is coming to an end. For students, that means shopping for backpacks and heading back to school. For everyone else, that means now is an excellent time to take advantage of Labor Day sales. It also means Black Friday isn't too far off, but before we utter the "b" word, let's focus on this week's best Labor Day sales.

Currently, retailers are offering discounts on everything from Apple AirPods to OLED TVs. As Labor Day is still a few days out, we expect to see more deals in the coming days, so come back for daily updates on the best Labor Day sales.

Best Buy Labor Day sales

Heads up, Apple fans. Best Buy is offering some excellent sales on our favorite Apple gear. The retailer is also taking up to 40% off appliances and slashing the price of the new Note 10 by up to $700.

Apple Watch Series 4: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $50 off the 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Seires 4 (GPS). That's the best deal we've seen for these watches since Prime Day. You'll get a bigger display and better health monitoring from the Series 4 than previous Apple Watches.

MacBook Pro 13" (2018): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

If you don't need a Mac with the latest bells and whistles, this previous-gen model is an excellent buy. It features a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, but offers enough power for daily tasks. At $1,099, it's a solid choice for the classroom or the boardroom.

MacBook Air (2017): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Need an affordable Mac for college? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's $250 off.

Galaxy Note 10: Up to $700 off @ Best Buy

Purchase your Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus, or Galaxy Note Plus 5G at Best Buy and get up to $700 off. Qualified activation and trade-in is required.

Surface Book 2 w/ 256GB: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Surface Book 2 is the best detachable 2-in-1 you can buy. It packs a 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 touch LCD, 1.7GHz i5-8350U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Students get it for $1,199, which is $100 cheaper than Amazon's price.

Amazon Labor Day sales

Although they're not technically being called Labor Day sales, Amazon has a bunch of discounts aimed at students and everyday shoppers. The sale includes discounts on Amazon products like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $29. Yes, it was $5 cheaper on Prime Day, but this is still an excellent price you don't see every day.

Echo Plus 2nd Gen: was $149 now $109.99 @ Amazon

Boasting a new fabric design, enhanced audio, and a convenient built-in hub, the Echo Plus is one of the best smart speakers out there. Now $40 off, it's a great complement to any home or dorm room.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $29.99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a solid device that boasts 1080p resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music, interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and playing casual games.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's a reliable streamer for anyone heavily invested in the Amazon ecosystem.

Echo Show 5: was $90 now $64.99 @Amazon

The Echo Show is Amazon's compact Alexa-enabled smart display. It doubles as a hub and lets you control other smart home devices using simple voice commands. Currently, it's $25 off its regular price.

Fire HD 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $69.99 @ Amazon

The kid-friendly Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Tablet packs a 7-inch HD display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year, worry-free warranty. For a limited time, it's $30 off.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $50 off, it's an even better value.

Walmart Labor Day sales

Walmart is leaning heavily into back-to-school sales. Laptops, tablets, and TVs are making the bulk of its sales right now, with more sales available as we get closer to Labor Day. Here's a sample of what you can get right now.

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

With its Core i3-8130U CPU, 20GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD, the Acer Aspire laptop is perfect for the classroom and the boardroom. At $100 off, it's an even greater value.

View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum TV: was $998 now $798 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio M658 is a solid choice if you're looking for a premium TV at an affordable price. The Editor's Choice TV has never been this cheap and is our favorite TV value of 2019.

Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $78 @ Walmart

The Google Home Mini is the best smart speaker for anyone invested in the Google ecosystem. This deal nets you two Google speakers for $78.

Google Home Max: was $399 now $269 @ Walmart

The Google Home Max can do everything from ordering food to turning off your lights. It sounds great, can blend into any room, and it's currently $130 off.

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

Despite its age, the Apple Watch S3 is an excellent smartwatch that can do pretty much everything the S4 can do. Choose the White model to see the $199 price point.

Bose SoundSport: was $99 now $39 @ Walmart

The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are currently the cheapest Bose buds you can get. They deliver deep, clear sound inside a durable design that can withstand workouts at the gym.

Xbox One X w/ NBA 2K19: was $499 now just $339 @ Walmart

The Xbox One X is back at its Prime Day price. This bundle includes NBA 2K19 and is the best price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium console.

Vizio 55" D55x-G1 4K TV: was $478 now $339.99 @ Walmart

With a full-array LED backlight and sharp 4K resolution, the Vizio D55x-G1 delivers a lot of TV for a low price. This set upscales content from HD to Ultra HD and also has Chromecast functionality built in. Plus, you can use your voice to search for content.

Vizio 50" Quantum TV: was $548 now $398 @ Walmart

If you don't need a big-screen TV, the 50-inch 2019 M-Series is a solid choice for TV viewers on a budget. It packs Vizio's quantum dot technology to offer image quality that you'd typically find in pricier TVs.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now $159 @ Walmart

One of the best-selling Chromebooks just got a price drop. The Chromebook 3 from Samsung gives you everything you need for web-based computing. It features an 11.6-inch display, 16GB of storage and 4GB of RAM in a light metallic black design.