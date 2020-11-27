The best Black Friday laptop deals 2020: All the biggest sales now

Black Friday laptop deals are happening now, and sales are hot as retailers duke it out for the lowest prices on Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and MacBooks. Even gaming laptops are seeing major discounts. But act fast, since many of these deals will go out of stock within hours.
Black Friday deals are available at all the big retailers, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart touting Black Friday laptop deals. Other major stores, like Adorama, Newegg, B&H Photo and Dell, are competing with big sales of their own. And the sales don't stop there, since Cyber Monday deals start November 30.
One of the hottest deals we've seen is the Apple MacBook Air 2020 selling for $799 at Best Buy, a full $200 off the regular price. (Amazon has it at $799, too!)
Here are all the best Black Friday laptop deals, updated regularly.
Black Friday Laptop Deals - best sales right now
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14": was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $235 @ Amazon
- Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart
- Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store
- HP Pavilion x360 14t: was $829 now $679 @ NewEgg
Best Black Friday laptop deals under $300
Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy
This laptop has twice as much storage as most of the laptops we've seen with big Black Friday discounts, at 64GB. Plus, Lenovo throws in a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, so you don't need to pay for Word, Excel or cloud storage. It runs on an AMD A6-Series processor and has 4GB of RAM.View Deal
HP Chromebook 14 inch: was $289 now $149 @ Best Buy
Most cheap Chromebooks have small displays, but this HP Chromebook sports a roomy 14-inch screen for work and play. And right now you can save $140 on this laptop. It features a Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory.View Deal
Lenovo 3 Chromebook: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart
The most affordable Chromebook Black Friday deal we've found yet! Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook isn't some ancient model from a while ago either. Released in 2019, it's got an Intel Celeron N4020 processor for decent multitasking and it's rated for 10 hours of battery life.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $235 @ Amazon
The bulk of Black Friday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work. View Deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299 now $249 @ Target
Looking for a portable Chromebook that doubles as a tablet? Acer's 11-inch 2-in-1 Spin 311 would make a solid internet and email computer for an adult, and a good starter computer for a kid. And at $249, Target's priced it to fly off the virtual shelves.View Deal
Best Black Friday laptop deals under $599
Gateway GWTN14-1-4RG: was $699 now $399 @ Walmart
Small but mighty, the Gateway GWTN14-1RG offers a surprising amount of power given its small form factor. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB RAM, this little laptop is well suited to homework and web browsing, making it perfect for a kid's first school laptop.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (15"): $499 now $399 @ Walmart
The IdeaPad 3 is a budget laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's just 0.7 inches thin and packs everything you could want from an everyday laptop — including a super low price. It's $100 off.View Deal
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $447 @ Amazon
Powerful and lightweight, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that boasts unusual extras, like a built-in pen. Plus, the regular webcam is joined by a 13MP rear-facing camera to use in tablet mode. Amazon's selling this versatile Chromebook for more than $100 off.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart
The 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop is light and sturdy, with great performance and a comfortable keyboard. It's great for students and office professionals alike, with plenty of ports, 256GB SSD hard-drive, and fast AMD Ryzen 7 4700U eight-core processor matched with 8GB of RAM.
Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover: was $849 now $599 at Microsoft Store
With Windows 10 built-in, a great display and its high-quality type cover included, the Surface Pro 7 is a steal for anyone looking for a premium convertible laptop.View Deal
MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Black Friday deals
MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Pros. And now you can save $50 before it's even been released. B&H Photo also has it, in case Amazon sells out.View Deal
MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $799 @ BestBuy
Taking home a 2020 MacBook Air for $200 less than its original price is the stuff dreams are made of. But, thanks to Best Buy, it's now a reality. This may no longer be the new kid on the block, but it's hardly aged at all and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal
MacBook Air 13" (Core i3): was $1,067 now $889 @ Walmart
Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. Walmart has it for the lowest price we've seen, saving you $178 off the list price.View Deal
MacBook Air package: was $1,219 now $974 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $245 less than the normal price.View Deal
MacBook Air 2019 (512GB): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Adorama
Adorama has the 512GB model of the 2019 MacBook Air selling for $300 off. The 13-inch Air has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a capable 8th Gen Core i5 processor and 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal
Best Black Friday laptop deals under $800
Acer Aspire 5: was $629 now $549 @ NewEgg
Packed with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, the 15-inch Acer Aspire 5 A515-55T-5887 is a great daily driver, and it's $80 off in NewEgg's early Black Friday sale.View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 14t: was $829 now $679 @ NewEgg
The 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 14t is a powerful convertible laptop that offers great performance thanks to an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD for speedy storage. It's also selling for $150 off for a limited time at NewEgg, so act fast!View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart
Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever. Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included! View Deal
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15-inch: was $949 now $769 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the 15-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 for $280 off. The convertible design includes a full HD touchscreen. Armed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a hard deal to beat. View Deal
Surface Laptop 3: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
With $200 off the original price tag, this Surface Laptop 3 deal is a bargain. You’ll get a powerful Core i5 processor matched with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. That's a huge savings on the latest Surface Laptop model.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy 13": was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Get this flexible touchscreen Chromebook for less with Best Buy's $200 off discount. This slim laptop boasts a Cor ei5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, all with an impressive 4K AMOLED display.View Deal
Best Black Friday laptop deals under $1,500
Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,149 now $930 @ Dell
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get, and Dell had already marked down this model to $930. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "EXTRA50" to drop its price even further to $930.99. We love this deal because you get 16GB of RAM! This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal
Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K): was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Dell
This powerful configuration of the Dell XPS 13 gets you a 10th Gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage and a 4K touch display, all at a great price.View Deal
Dell XPS 15: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Dell
You save $300 - that's 22% - on this Dell XPS laptop. It comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU in here too, which makes this Black Friday laptop deal perfect for any task. View Deal
LG Ultra PC: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy
This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 17" IPS display and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that delivers lifelike visuals. Games and software applications run smoothly thanks to the 1.6 GHz Core i5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. View Deal
Dell XPS 15: was $1,599 now $1,469 @ Dell
This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.View Deal
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals
Lenovo Legion 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,399 now $999 @ Walmart
The Levono Legion 5 packs a lot of power into a sleek black frame, with an Intel Core i7 6-Core procesor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU that will make quick work of whatever games you throw at it. Scoring an RTX 2060-based laptop at this price is unheard of. View Deal
HP Omen 15 gaming laptop: was $1,349 now $949 @ Best Buy
Complete with a 15.6-inch FHD display, a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a Geforce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 4th gen AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, this is a sold gaming laptop for those of you on a budget. It also includes Far Cry 6 and a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.View Deal
Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon
The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This early Black Friday laptop deal takes $550 off the original price.View Deal
ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2070): was $1,579, now $1,249 @ Best Buy
The 15-inch ROG Zephyrus has a 1080p display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also comes with a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass and a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security. View Deal
ASUS RoG Zephyrus M15 (RTX 2060): was $1,774 now $1,519 @ Walmart
Another ASUS machine on sale for Black Friday for $255 off the regular price, complete with its 15.6-inch display. That display offer Full HD resolution, an i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 1TB SSD. View Deal
MSI GE66 15.6-inch gaming laptop was $2,199, now $1,699 @ Best Buy
This gaming rig from MSI features a full HD display, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, and a 1TB SSD. This deal also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass.View Deal
Alienware m15 R3: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Amazon
An impressive machine with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th gen i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal
Alienware Area-51m R2 17: was $2,299 now $1,763 @ Dell
Dell's early Black Friday deal takes $536 off the base Alienware Area-51m R2 model — prices start at $1,763. The starting model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.View Deal
MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,099 now $1,849 @ Amazon
This 17.3-inch laptop is big, but it's also a big deal, selling for more than $200 off. The MSI GS75 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q, Windows 10 Pro, anti-ghosting keys, and a FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also VR ready.View Deal