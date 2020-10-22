Black Friday iPad deals have already begun, as major retailers have thrown out the traditional calendar and begun their deals well before Halloween. Many vendors are offering strong sales that match their Prime Day sales, and we've got multiple discounts across the 2020 iPad and iPad Pro. So, let's figure out which of these Black Friday deals is right for you.

One of the top Black Friday iPad deals comes courtesy of Amazon, which is taking $30 off the 2020 iPad, now just $299. That matches the best price we saw on Prime Day, and is still pretty surprising given that it was recently released.

If you want more speed, check out the Black Friday iPad deals at B&H Photo. They've got sales of up to $350 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with prices starting at $799. Bundles bring even better deals, when you can save $400 when you get the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard. That's one of the biggest sales we've seen yet, and the Magic Keyboard is a must have for the iPad Pro. Other cheap iPad deals you can get right now are listed below.

Black Friday iPad deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Black Friday iPad deals and sales

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 2020): was $329 now $299

The entry-level iPad is currently marked down by $30 on Amazon, making it the most affordable Apple tablet around. The 2020 iPad (8th Generation) features Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, a more-than-welcome upgrade that gives the iPad the speed boost that iPadOS' multitasking tricks deserve. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $400 off @ B&H Photo

Yes, this is the 2018 iPad Pro. No, you shouldn't feel "above" buying this model, which is pretty similar to the 2020 editions, and is fast enough for this writer to get a lot done all day long. B&H Photo is taking hundreds off multiple models, making for one of the best cheap iPad deals we've found yet. Most savings are at $350 for the iPad Pro itself, but throw in a Magic Keyboard bundle to save a total of $400.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

If you want the most speed, though, the 2020 iPad Pro offers Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU. That chip turbo-charges the iPad's performance making apps flow even more smoothly on its 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology). It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Those who want the latest and greatest can still save. Amazon's knocked $50 off the 2020 iPad Pro, which packs the fastest processor (Apple's A12Z Bionic CPU) in any tablet today, as well as dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera for when it's time to take a FaceTime or Zoom call. View Deal

Black Friday iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the most popular iPad for a reason. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both its most affordable, while offering good bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A12 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS 14's multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

Our iPad Air (2020) review explains why that tablet is the best iPad for most people. It's a lot like the iPad Pro, but $200 more affordable. Those perks start with thin bezels and the flat-edge design, but it's also got the support for the top Apple accessories — the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil that's much easier to charge and the Magic Keyboard which is an actual delight to use.

Apple's iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup (as its name implies). It's not light on power, though, as Apple's A12 Bionic chip makes it as fast as the normal iPad. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch an episode of one of the best Netflix shows.

Power users, though, will want the iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and you'll find better deals on the 2018 model, which is pretty similar to the 2020 edition. The newer iPad Pro does feature slight performance gains found in Apple's octo-core A12Z CPU. Even though its pricey, it will still get sales for Black Friday.