Best back to school sales 2021 — Apple, backpacks, laptops and more

The season for back to school sales is here. While most students enjoy the summer, retailers like Best Buy, Apple, and Amazon are offering the year's first back to school sales right now.

Back to school season typically runs from July through early September. During this time frame, shoppers can find deals on laptops, backpacks, apparel, and tablets. Even if you're not a student or have a child in school, back to school sales can help you save money on a variety of devices ranging from sneakers to gaming monitors.

Currently, one of our favorite back to school sales comes courtesy of Amazon. It's offering the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 for just $899. That's $100 off one of the best laptops we've tested this year.

Meanwhile, Dell's back to school sale is knocking laptop prices down to just $399. Gaming rigs also start from $699, whereas 27-inch monitors are going for as little as $179.

So whether you're shopping for a new laptop or a cheap pair of headphones, here are today's best back to school sales right now. (And make sure to check out our list of VPN deals to keep your laptop safe).

Best back to school sales right now

Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook 3: was $219 now $189 @ Best Buy

The cheap and kid-friendly Chromebook 3 is perfect for elementary school students. It features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.8GHz AMD A6 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. The laptop also has a built-in webcam and mic for remote learning.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $377 now $259 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook is built to withstand drops and spills. It has rubberized edges that minimize impacts from drops and bumps. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc. It's one of the cheapest back to school laptop sales we've seen.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $269 @ Lenovo

Rarely discounted, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is now on sale at Lenovo. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen, MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. It'll happily run all your web apps, some games, video calls, and double-up as a very capable tablet. It's one of the best Chromebooks you can buy.

HP Chromebook 14: was $377 now $299 @ Adorama

Adorama has the HP Chromebook 14 in stock — and on sale — for $299. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6GHz AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage.

Galaxy Chromebook 4K: was $999 now $729 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 on sale for $729. This machine is one of the few Chromebooks to pack a 13.3-inch 4K screen. It also features a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Laptops

HP 15z: was $379 now $329 @ HP

Back to school sales have started at HP and the 15z is the most affordable laptop in the manufacturer's ongoing sale. It packs a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.4GHz AMD Athlon Gold 3150U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Recommended upgrades include a 1080p LCD (+$30) or a Ryzen 3 CPU (+$20).

Surface Laptop 3 (128GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop and one of the best back to school sales we've seen for this machine. This configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It may be the previous-gen laptop, but it still packs a powerful punch at this price point.

HP Omen 15t: was $1,079 now $899 @ HP

Back to school sales wouldn't be the same without discounts on gaming rigs. HP currently has its Omen 15t for just $899. It includes a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

HP Omen 15t w/ RTX 3060: was $1,199 now $1,149 @ HP

Perfect for the student who enjoys PC gaming, this HP Omen 15t configuration includes a powerful RTX 3060 GPU. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS 144Hz LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 w/ Max-Q 8GB GPU.

Microsoft Store laptop deals: up to $500 off @ MS Store

The Microsoft Store is taking up to $500 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget, whereas gaming rigs start at $599.

Black Friday in July: laptops from $249 @ Lenovo

Lenovo is celebrating Black Friday in July with sitewide discounts on laptops, accessories, monitors, and laptop sleeves. After discount, laptops start at $239, whereas ThinkPads start at $509.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to its new Apple Silicon. It also lasted over 14 hours on our battery test. Both configs are now on sale at Amazon. It's one of the best MacBook deals of all time as this model is rarely on sale. In fact, it's now at its second-lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the 512GB model is $150 off .

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Save up to $150: The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. Need more storage? The 512GB model is $150 off at Amazon.

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,249 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $150 off at Amazon. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's the second-cheapest price we've seen for this machine.

Buy a Mac or iPad, get free AirPods @ Apple

Back to school sales have arrived at Apple. Students and educators who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad will get a free pair of AirPods. The free AirPods are in addition to Apple's educational discounts, which take up to $200 off select Macs and iPads.

Tablets

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Cheapest iPad: Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest deal available right now. (The 128GB model is also on sale for $395).

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The current-gen iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's at its second-lowest price ever. It's one of the best back to school sales of the moment. (If you don't see the sale price, try choosing different color models).

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice deal: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off various models, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now on sale and one of the best back to school sales you can find.

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.

MS Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently $260 off and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this configuration.

Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $189 now $169 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite along with a leather cover and power adapter. Normally on sale for $189, it's now $169 ($20 off). A great back to school sale for the avid reader.

Kindle Unlimited 2 months: was $19 now $4 @ Amazon

Already own a Kindle? Right now you can get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99 ($15 off). Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, magazines, audiobooks, and more. It will renew at $9.99/month after your 2 months are up.

Backpacks

Mancro Laptop Backpack: $20 @ Amazon

The Mancro Laptop Backpack has over 10 compartments, one of which can house a 15-inch laptop. It also has a combination zipper lock, which ensures no one will open your laptop bag and steal its contents when you're not looking.

Matein Laptop Backpack: was $31 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't let its cheap price fool you. The Matein Laptop Backpack is one of the coolest laptop bags on the market. The 27-liter bag features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 17-inch laptop. It also has a USB-charging port, which connects to a battery backup in the bag that lets you charge your devices without having to open your backpack. (Battery not included).

Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: was $39 now $37 @ Amazon

The Osprey UL Stuff Duffel is the type of bag that's small when collapsed, but huge when fully open/expanded. It features a padded shoulder strap, 30L capacity, and can be stuffed into its own built-in storage pocket.

Backpack sale: up to 55% off @ Macy's

Macy's is taking up to 55% off select backpacks during its early back to school sales kick-off. The sale includes backpacks from Nine West, Fila (pictured), Kipling, Michael by Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, and more.

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water/sweat resistance, and long battery life. They're now on sale for $99 at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's $52 off and one of the best back to school sales you'll find for these premium Apple earbuds. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Looking for slightly less expensive earbuds? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case for $119. That's the cheapest back to school sale we've seen for AirPods. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $159. That's one of the best back to school sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Despite being a generation old, the Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best wireless headphones you can get. These over-ear style headphones offer superb sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're now $100 off and one of the best back to school sales we've ever seen for Sony's 'phones.

Monitors

Dell 27" 1080p Monitor: was $259 now $149 @ Dell

The Dell S2721HN is a big-screen monitor that won't cost a fortune. This 27-inch display offers 1080p resolution, 4ms response time, and two HDMI ports. Its chic and modern design is a complement to any desktop or laptop.

Dell 24" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $199 @ Dell

Get a more immersive experience with this curved gaming monitor, capable of handling full HD content at a whopping 165Hz frame rate. It comes with DisplayPort, HDMI, and AMD FreeSync Premium support, so you know you'll get great visuals when you game.

LG 32" QHD monitor: was $299 now $256 @ Amazon

If you require a large monitor this QHD offering from LG is a great pick. It's 32-inches in size with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design, and an adjustable stand. This one is great for school or work.

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $449 now $299 @ Dell

Upgrade your setup to 4K for just $299. The Dell S2721Q has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz, 4ms response time, and supports HDR content playback. It's now $150 off and one of the best cheap back to school sales we've seen.

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $609 now $379 @ Dell

With this monitor, you'll be able to run your games at a smooth lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate. This model features a 27-inch QHD display and it's Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatible.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

This 27-inch Acer gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync support to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. This back to school sale knocks over $100 off its original price.

Face Masks

Disposable Masks 50-Pack: was $5 now $3 @ Amazon

Amazon is selling this 50-pack of disposable face masks for just $3. That's the cheapest price we've seen for ANY 50-pack of masks. The 3-layer masks have an elastic earloop and nose bridge. Even if you're not going back to a classroom, this back to school sale is an amazing deal for everyday use.

DSBJ Face Masks 50-Pack: was $19 now $9 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has a 50-pack of disposable face masks on sale for $9.99. That's among the cheapest 50-packs we've seen at Office Depot. The 3-ply masks have elastic ear loops and a metal nose clip.

PopFunk Pleated Face Masks: from $9 @ Amazon

While not a sale per se, Amazon has a wide variety of PopFunk face masks with prices from $9. The masks feature licensed characters and logos from Marvel, DC, Harry Potter, and more. The one-size-fits-all masks feature adjustable ear loops and are machine washable.

Face Mask Filters 30-Pack: was $10 now $7 @ Amazon

Need to restock on filters for your face mask? Amazon has this 30-pack of face mask filters for $7.99. The filters offer five layers of protection and can be used with most masks that offer an insert for filters.

UA Sportsmask: was $30 now from $18 @ Amazon

The UA Sportsmask isn't cheap. However, this is the face mask to beat when it comes to indoor/outdoor workouts. The water-resistant mask is adjustable, washable, and light enough to let air through so you can workout hard without feeling like you're about to pass out from lack of air.

Webcams

Logitech C270: $39 @ Adorama

The Logitech C270 is one of the least-expensive webcams we could find in stock. It offers 720p video streams and can take 3MP stills. Adorama has it for $39.

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: was $69 now $58 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls.