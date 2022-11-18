Belgium vs Canada live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022 game online

The Belgium vs Canada live stream will see 2018’s third-place team face a Canadian side who have qualified for the first time in generations — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Belgium vs Canada live stream, date, time, channels The Belgium vs Canada live stream takes place Wednesday, Nov. 23.

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 24)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

In recent years Belgium have had a squad full of world-class players in what was termed the ‘Golden Generation’ but unfortunately the shine has worn off. Stars like Vincent Kompany and Moussa Dembele have retired, Eden Hazard is not the player he was and Romelu Lukaku is out of form. In Qatar, Belgium can however still call on two of the world’s very best players, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois. An in-form Youri Tielemans and an always dangerous Yannick Carrasco should help to alleviate the burden. Roberto Martinez has been in charge of the Red Devils for six years now and with his contract expiring at the end of 2022 he will be desperate to go out on a high.

Qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986, this is a Canada side that has captured the hearts and minds of a country usually preoccupied with other sports. The stars of this team are young exciting talents like Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Lille’s Jonathan David and Porto’s Stephen Eustáquio but it is a man at the other end of his career who will be the focus of many. 39-year-old midfielder Atiba Hutchinson has 97 caps for his country and if he appears in all three group games, a century of caps at the world cup would be the perfect sign-off. Canucks manager John Herdman has tasted success before, leading Canada’s women’s side to two Olympic bronze medals, so his side will not be in Qatar to make up the numbers.

Belgium will no doubt be favorites for this clash but in topping the CONCACAF qualifying section (scoring the most goals), Canada know how to win. The Belgium vs Canada live stream will be a fascinating watch to see what these sides are made of.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2002 live streams hub.

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream wherever you are

The Belgium vs Canada live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream on FOX and the FOX website (opens in new tab) with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (provided you're in an area with a local Fox affiliate). Best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Belgium vs Canada live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Belgium vs Canada live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Belgium vs Canada live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Belgium vs Canada live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Belgium vs Canada live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).