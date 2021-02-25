Batman movies in order: Where to watch all the Batman movies online

If you want to watch the Batman movies in order, or you're just trying to catch up with Bruce Wayne through the decades, we've got all the details for how and where to watch all of Batman's cinematic adventures.

The good news, Bat-fans, is that most of the Batman movies are now on the same streaming service: HBO Max. This is the home of all the main-line live-action Batman movies, which is the category we're focusing on in this article.

Most of the Batman movies are broken down into separate continuities and timelines. So while we're organizing them by release date, we're also breaking out which were made by which director.

A note about the animated Batman movies: While many of them are also on HBO Max, they're a lot more disparate in their chronologies. As such, we won't be focusing on them today.

Batman movies in order: Where to watch online

Let's start with where to watch the earliest Batman live-action films, Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns, both of which star Michael Keaton as Batman.

Batman (1989): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max Batman Returns (1992): Stream on HBO Max

Next up, we've got Joel Schumacher's Batman movies, which star Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) and George Clooney (Batman & Robin).

Batman Forever (1995) : Stream on HBO Max

: Stream on HBO Max Batman & Robin (1997): Stream on HBO Max

The Christopher Nolan movies, sort of a reboot, star Christian Bale:

Batman Begins (2005): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max The Dark Knight (2008): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max The Dark Knight Rises (2012): Stream on HBO Max

The DC Extended Universe Batman movies (and more) begin with Batman vs Superman, in which Ben Affleck's Batman debuted. Affleck cameos in Suicide Squad, then fully returns in Justice League.

Ben Affleck's Batman will also be in Zack Snyder's Justice League (a four-hour recut of Justice League that has its own continuity), which comes out in March 2021.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batman vs Superman (2016): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max Suicide Squad (2016): Stream on HBO Max

Stream on HBO Max Justice League (2017): Stream on HBO Max

Oh, and while neither of these is essential viewing, there are two other live-action movies of note.

Those who want to travel back to the swinging '60s can get a taste of camp with Batman, a theatrical release based on the cult 1966-68 TV series starring Adam West. If you prefer the early '80s, you can watch the more recent Joker on HBO Max to see an alternative take on how Bat's biggest baddie got his start.