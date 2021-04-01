Awara sale cuts $799 off its luxury mattresses - plus get $499 worth of free gifts

Awara's mattress deals will send you home with plenty of accessories this week, with $499 worth of goodies included with every Luxury Hybrid mattress order. Not only that, but we're also seeing large discounts - up to $799 off - across the collection that offer even more value right now.

All together, this deal easily matches those from the best mattress brands out there. It means you can save money on your new Awara luxury mattress and take home an additional mattress protector, cotton sheet set, and cooling pillows for free as well. That's fantastic value, whether you're looking to buy a twin size through to a king.

Fully crafted from organic, natural materials, the Awara mattress is widely respected for its sustainable approach and comfort. It also with an impressive 365-night risk tree trial - if it isn't right for you in that time, you can return it for free and get a full refund - and a forever warranty. You'll find more information on this mattress deal just below...

Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid mattress: $1,798 from $999 +$499 of free gifts at Awara

Save up to $799 - The Awara Luxury Hybrid mattress mixes coil support with natural foam and a cooling latex top for full comfort and support. You can save a total of $799 on it right now, no matter which size you choose, plus you'll get $499 worth of free goodies including a mattress protector, cotton sheets, and cooling latex pillows as well.

View Deal

If you need to buy a new mattress now, this Awara sale is very good value indeed. However, if you're not in a rush and can wait a little longer, the company might just offer a bigger deal in its Memorial Day mattress sale in May. It isn't guaranteed, of course, and it's unlikely to be much better value than this deal, but if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, that's where our money would be.

