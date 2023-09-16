Australia vs Fiji live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Pool C is arguably the most wide open group at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and, in Australia vs Fiji, it presents another game — this one at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne — that could easily go either way.

If you're on the lookout for an Australia vs Fiji live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

Australia vs Fiji live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 17)

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 18)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — 9Now (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Australia came to France looking seriously undercooked, with Eddie Jones failing to record a single win since re-taking charge of the Wallabies in January. They took advantage of a disappointingly error-strewn Georgia last weekend to sweep to a comfortable 35-15 victory and, at least for the time being, silence the critics that Jones has so frequently jousted during the lead-up to the tournament.

Two tries and 25 points from surprise full-back selection Ben Donaldson will have been particularly gratifying for Jones but the Wallabies will need to retain their focus if they're to face down the challenge of a team only two places behind them in the world rankings.

For a side that lost their first game, Fiji will enter the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with a certain swagger of their own. They looked dead and buried against Wales before concocting a devastating final 10 minutes that fell just six points short of overturning the deficit.

The Pacific islanders, remember, came into the RWC with their first ever win against England. You have to go back 69 years for the last time they came out on top of the Wallabies. Will they be rewriting the history books on Sunday?

Below we've got all the details you need for Australia vs Fiji live streams and watching the Rugby World Cup from any corner of the globe — keep reading to discover how to get the game where you are.

How to watch the Australia vs Fiji live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. or Australia — you can watch a live stream of Australia vs Fiji absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K and on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX or 9Now. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Australia vs Fiji live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the Australia vs Fiji live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Australia vs Fiji live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Some games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Australia vs Fiji live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the Australia vs Fiji live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Australia vs Fiji live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off is set for 4.45 p.m. in the U.K..

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an Australia vs Fiji live stream for FREE in Australia

If you're Down Under and ready to stay up through the night — kick-off is set for 1.45 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning — there's great news. Australia vs Fiji will be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which you can watch on browsers, smartphones and most modern streaming devices.

It's worth noting however, that it's only the World Cup final and all games featuring the Wallabies that are being broadcast for free. Subscription service Stan Sport has secured the rights for the rest of the 2023 RWC games. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month if you want to see more than just Australia play at the RWC 2023.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your 9Now or Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Fiji live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Australia vs Fiji (kick-off at 3.45 a.m. Monday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs Fiji live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 11.45 p.m. SGT on Sunday night in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV licence, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.