Argos PS5 restock tipped for next week — date and what we know

After April was almost completely devoid of PS5 restocks in the U.K., it looks like things may finally be picking up again for the nation's gamers still desperate to get their hands on Sony in-demand fifth generation gaming machine.

Argos is currently being tipped for a PS5 restock on May 11. Stock is reportedly being delivered to warehouses this week, with the retailer reportedly earmarking next Tuesday as the date when it will finally take fresh orders of the console.

This information comes from @PS5StockAlertUK, one of the biggest stock tracking accounts in the country, which has proved a trusted source in the past having correctly called multiple drops ahead of time. If this information is legitimate then Tuesday next week is the date to circle in your calendar if you’re still looking to secure a PS5.

Some PlayStation 5 shipments have arrived into warehouses over at Argos earlier today. The rest of the shipments allocated for Argos is expected to arrive this Thursday, with stock being distributed over the weekend, ready for May 11th.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5RestockMay 4, 2021 See more

Furthermore, the stock tracking account also claims to have seen insider information suggesting that certain regions of the country that have been short-changed restock-wise in the past will be getting a bumper shipment this time around.

So, if you live in a less populated area that has seen smaller drops than the big cities, this restock might be the one you’ve been waiting for.

Update: Alongside the Ireland/UK split up in the upcoming May 11th Argos drop, some plans have been put into place for the UK side of things. Areas/regions that have had less stock previously compared to other regions will get more stock this time round.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5RestockApril 30, 2021 See more

Of course, it’s important to note that even with the backing of a reputable source this is all still just speculation. Until it’s officially confirmed by the retailer itself, don’t take any restock tips as a guaranteed fact.

We advise cautious optimism, in this case. The pieces do fit, as Argos is now long overdue a PS5 restock. But the situation could change behind the scenes causing a reshuffle or a delay.

Even with the indication that Argos might have extra stock for areas that have typically seen smaller drops, we can say with almost certainty that the console won’t stick around for long. The demand for the PS5 hasn’t decreased, even six months after launch. When Argos does restock next, we expect allocation will sell out in mere minutes.

For buying advice that could tip the odds in your favour, read on below, and for all your PS5 restock tracking needs make sure to keep tabs on our where to buy a PS5 guide, which contains the latest restocking information as we get it.

How to buy a PS5 at Argos

Argos has a nasty habit of dropping stock in the early hours of the morning with very little heads up. If you’re a night owl this isn’t so much of a problem, but for everyone else, if you’re unwilling to accept a sleepless night you might struggle to buy a PS5 at Argos.

If you’re able to be awake refreshing a PS5 listing page at around 3 a.m. then Argos could be your best bet for finally securing a console. The unsociable hours at which the retailer tends to drop stock does often mean that it sticks around for longer than at other retailers — though the console does still sell out in minutes.

Using the app is definitely the way to go with an Argos PS5 restock, as the retailer’s website is notorious for crashing at even the mere suggestion of a restock. The retailer also doesn’t have a consistent PS5 listing page as it gets taken down in between waves of stock, so the console can sell out before you even see that stock is up for grabs.

Argos PS5 restocks are also limited by local availability, which can mean that there is stock available just not in your area. You can of course widen your search parameters a tad if you’re willing to go a little bit out of your way to pick up the console from a store that isn’t local.