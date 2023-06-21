Apple Vision Pro will change how you surf the web — here's why

Browsing the web on the Apple Vision Pro has the potential to be just as immersive as playing games or watching the video on the mixed reality headset.

It was unclear whether or not the company’s upcoming peripheral would support WebXR, which is an application programming interface (API) that supports AR and VR content for websites and apps. But in a developer blog post released after WWDC, Apple said the Safari browser running on Vision Pro features the same WebKit engine underneath. This version of Safari will function similarly to the standard browser version, only with added spatial computing features.

In practice, users will see a panoramic view of the world within the browser — provided whatever website they’re visiting features AR/VR content. According to Apple (via TechGoing), such features are currently in development and have to be turned on manually. Apple’s goal is to work with VR developers using WebXR to improve the WebXR standard so that AR/VR experiences work seamlessly on Safari.

Can Vision Pro usher in 3D Web era?

The Apple Vision Pro is being marketed as an all-encompassing device used for working, playing games and engaging in everyday activities like taking photos. To that end, it makes sense that surfing the web with the headset should be as immersive as anything else you can do on the device.

As reported by RoadtoVR, once enabled WebXR capabilities "will support the ‘immersive-vr’ session type, and the ‘hand-tracking’ feature for user input." Apple is also reportedly "adding support for the in-development <model> specification, a standardized approach to adding 3D models to web pages for things like previewing clothing, furniture, and other products."

Given that the Apple Vision Pro won’t release until 2024, the company should have ample time to iron out whatever kinks may come with a version of Safari that supports VR content on websites. Since Apple has developed both Safari and the mixed-reality headset, the two should theoretically work well together. They are part of the Apple ecosystem, after all. But awe’ll need to test Safari on Apple Vision Pro to see if browsing the web with a VR headset is preferable to doing so on the best monitors.

