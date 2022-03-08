Apple 'Mac Studio' could reportedly launch today at Apple event

We're only hours away from the anticipated Apple event, and while we already have a good idea of what to expect, it looks like Cupertino may surprise us with an entirely new computing device. In a brief Twitter post, reputable Apple tipster Mark Gurman has shared a last-minute scoop on today's event, claiming that "Mac Studio" could arrive imminently.

Am told the Mac Studio (smaller Mac Pro/more powerful Mac mini) plus the new monitor running iOS are “ready to go” - so I believe they should arrive tomorrow. https://t.co/MvrGwTfGmyMarch 7, 2022 See more

Gurman described the device as a hybrid machine that would fall somewhere in between the "smaller Mac Pro and a more powerful Mac mini." According to Gurman's sources, Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce a new external monitor that will allegedly run on iOS and be powered by an A-series chip. His post revealed that both devices are "ready to go," hinting that the announcement could come as soon as today.

This comes shortly after YouTuber and leaker Luke Miani revealed render images of the alleged "Mac Studio" in his latest video. Miani has collaborated with Ian Zelbo, a concept designer that regularly works with Jon Prosser, another leaker on Apple related products. It's also worth noting that Miani credited Prosser in the video description, thanking him for "for assisting with vetting and helping."

Miani claimed that the potential design is based on what he was reportedly told by his sources. The leaker described the hybrid machine as "Apple's first ever entry to the mid-range desktop market," that will likely echo the design of the current M1-powered Mac mini. However, Miani has specified that the machine will allegedly be four-inches tall and sport new thermal features to avoid overheating.

According to the leaker, the device will get a curved base design with silver sides that will be "complemented by a white glass or polycarbonate top." Miani claimed that the "Mac Studio" will be "the star of the show" during today's Apple event.

Apple Studio Display

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo/Luka Miani)

The YouTuber has also discussed the new external monitor, which could also be announced today. Miani hinted that the name of the product will likely be "Studio Display," although the leaker said that it's not certain as of yet.

Miani also claimed that the monitor will measure in at 27-inches diagonally, which corresponds to a recent report coming from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also shared that it will likely be less expensive than the Pro Display XDR and get slightly thicker bezels. According to the YouTuber, the monitor is also likely to feature the same stand design featured in the 24-inch iMac (2021).

We've also previously covered an exclusive report coming from 9to5Mac, which claimed that "Mac Studio" could be on its way. And the fact that Gurman is now backing the above claims shouldn't be ignored. After all, Gurman is a reputable source when it comes to all-things Apple. In fact, Gurman was the first to report on the date of the Apple event.

Regardless, the big day is already here, meaning we don't have to wait long to find out if the claims about the "Mac Studio" and a new external Apple display are accurate. If you're eager to tune in, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch today's Apple event. And if you want to keep up-to-date with every announcement along with us, follow our Apple event live blog that is curated by our editors.