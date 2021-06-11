Apple iMac 2021 is already on sale at Amazon

First orders of the colorful new Apple iMac 2021 were only delivered last month, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from reducing the price of Apple's thin all-in-one already.

Due to the iMac 2021 being very much a top-of-the-line computer, the discount isn’t extremely substantial, but any reduction on a machine this new is noteworthy. Right now you can get the 24-inch Apple iMac 2021 for $1,249 at Amazon. That’s $50 off its usual price of $1,299.

iMac 2021 (24-inch, blue): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a respectable $50 off the 24-inch model of the latest iMac. This machine sports Apple's own M1 chip for lightning-fast performance, as well as a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display which will make just about anything look better.

iMac 2021 (24-inch, silver): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Right now the 24-inch iMac 2021 is available with a $50 discount at Amazon. Containing Apple's M1 chip, a 4.5K Retina display, a remarkably thin design and a 1080p HD webcam, this is an excellent computer at a very good price. View Deal

Anyone who’s seen Apple’s latest slate of online advertising will know a focal point of this range has been the wide variety of colors the machine is available in. Unfortunately, this offer hasn’t been applied to every version of the machine, only the blue and silver colorways. Though, the latter is likely the one that will seamlessly blend into most homes.

For your money you’re getting a “slender-yet-speedy machine packing great speakers, an excellent webcam and a beautiful screen”, plus Apple’s M1 chip has been thrown into the mix, giving excellent performance even under heavy use. In fact, we rate this machine so highly that we awarded it an Editor’s Choice badge in our review.

This deal is on the entry-level version of the iMac 2021, with a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. You can get the latest iMac with beefier specs, but it costs around $1,499 and currently isn’t available with any sort of discount. Of course, that’s not to say that the base model of the iMac 2021 is any sort of slouch — even at its most basic configuration, this is still an excellent PC.

It’s not quite a flawless machine. Apple’s insistency on being stingy with ports is an expected (but still frustrating) issue. And the included Magic Mouse and Keyboard aren’t particularly comfortable to use if you have larger hands. But these are minor gripes.