Apple Fitness Plus is getting a new training program that looks great for golfers

Apple Fitness Plus is getting into the swing of things for 2024 — literally. The subscription fitness service has just announced a new training program dedicated to golf and created in partnership with rising LPGA star Rose Zhang.

There are a number of noteworthy updates coming to Apple Fitness Plus in January, but the program called Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers is what I'm most excited about. Not only do programs release less frequently than, say, Artist Spotlights, but this is only the second the service has offered for a speciality sport (the first was a ski-centric program that released in September 2021.)

Avid players and beginners alike can improve their game with exercise off of the green. Core workouts help with overall stability and body rotation. Strength workouts are a must if you want to drive the ball with more power and improve your balance. Yoga is a great way to work on mobility in your chest and hips, too.

Rose Zhang joins Fitness Plus coach Kyle Ardill to lead the workout program. The 20-year-old pro golfer is best known for becoming the first woman to win the NCAA Division 1 Championship twice, but she also made a strong impression in her rookie LPGA season in 2023.

Last year, I spoke to PXG founder Bob Parsons on how he's making golf more inclusive with equal sponsorships for men's and women's collegiate teams. In general, the sport can be intimidating for newcomers, especially young players and women. So, with Rose Zhang as the face and co-designer of this program, Apple Fitness Plus may be helping make golf more approachable.

When you've complemented the program and track the workouts on your Apple Watch, you'll work towards closing your Apple Watch rings. But you can also keep your Apple Watch strapped on when you head to the golf course. I've worn the Apple Watch Ultra for golf, but the company has since issued an update via watchOS 10 that makes it great for golfers.

The watchOS 10 software update that debuted in fall 2023 offers an API that lets app developers analyze swing motions using the improved motion sensors in the Apple Watch Series 8 and newer. That means that, via one of the best Apple Watch apps for golf like GolfShot, you can track your game accurately and get personalized tips on how to improve.

If becoming a golfer or upping your golf game is part of your 2024 resolutions, you might want to check out the new Apple Fitness Plus program. The service costs $9.99/month or $79.99 annually. You do get up to three months free when you purchase a new Apple device such as an Apple Watch, though.