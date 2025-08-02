Not running or cycling — doctor says this sport could boost cardio fitness during menopause

Any cardiovascular activity you can do is brilliant for strengthening your heart, lungs and muscles, but a doctor says this unlikely sport could be particularly beneficial for women in menopause.
Dr. Asimah, a general practitioner, says golf could burn calories, stimulate your bones and slow the natural loss of bone density women experience during and after menopause. If you’re avoiding high-intensity sports right now, golf could be the answer.
What are the benefits of golf?
Dr Asimah Hanif is a registered GP who now works with Staysure as their medical expert. After graduating from the University of Manchester, Asimah has worked in public and private healthcare for nearly 15 years.
First and foremost, golf gives you time exposed to nature, which has been found to reduce stress and boost mood. It’s low-impact, so unlike running and heavy lifting, golf puts less strain on your joints, ligaments and tendons.
The sport is also a great way to get your daily steps in as you stroll around the golf course. For those experiencing menopause, a quick round could promote calm walking with moments of focus, boosting mindfulness.
Aside from burning calories, Dr Asimah says golf can work your glutes, legs, core and calves, supporting bone density and joint health, similar to the impact of outdoor walks or hikes.
You could even improve heart health, as a round of golf takes several hours, which means you’re consistently engaging in low-intensity cardiovascular exercise with bursts of higher intensities, which can boost circulation and reduce blood pressure.
“Some patients who visit our practice could benefit from the physical and mental boosts golf can provide,” says Dr. Asimah. “Because of the nature of the sport, golf can provide a safe haven for women who want to exercise but are faced with menopausal challenges.”
She adds, “For example, pelvic floor instability can quickly cut down the list of available sports, and unexpected hot flushes can make high-intensity sport incredibly uncomfortable.
“General fatigue and low energy are also common for women going through menopause. However, with golf, this can be mitigated by simply choosing to play half a round or opting to go to a practice area near the clubhouse, where you can sit down, relax, and recover should you need to.”
Perhaps an overlooked benefit is that walking a full golf course and pushing a golf cart counts as light resistance training, which can strengthen bones and muscles.
“Throughout the menopausal phase, estrogen levels in the body are dropping, and this can disrupt the balance of bone remodelling that maintains density,” says Dr Asimah.
“The gentle yet sustained loading of your skeleton when playing golf stimulates your bones and may help slow the natural loss of bone density during and after menopause.”
