Apple has released the entire event schedule for WWDC 2023, the company's upcoming conference. The opening keynote kicks off on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA.

While the day-long schedule is filled with developer-focused opportunities, all eyes will be on the morning keynote. Not only are we anticipating our first look at iOS 17, watchOS 10 and other refreshed software versions, but Apple is expected to make some major hardware announcements, too — namely, the long-awaited Apple VR/AR headset.

The mixed reality headset is set to pave an all-new category for Apple. During the WWDC keynote, we could see a preview of the device and its applications. Despite many reports and rumors, there's still plenty of mystery around what Apple's debut headset will offer.

Beyond the main event, the WWDC schedule (as shared by Paul Hudson (opens in new tab) via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)) has a few interesting slots in its itinerary. Following a "Meet the Teams" opportunity, and optional tours of Apple Park's facilities, there's apparently a special evening soiree. The messaging to invited developers says the day will end with an activity "you won't want to miss."

The festivities don't end on Monday. On Tuesday, developers are invited to participate in sessions at the dedicated Developer Center. We don't know yet what will be discussed during these special sessions, but if the mixed reality headset is ultimately announced, we wouldn't be surprised if some of those sessions focus on AR and VR.

WWDC 2023: What to expect

The headset, which is rumored to be called Reality Pro, will need its own software like all of Apple's other hardware. We'll need to see how that software integrates with the rest of the Apple ecosystem, too.

Since WWDC is a developer event, we could also see the M3 chip announced. What's more, rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air featuring the M2 chip or a new Mac Pro keep popping up, especially now that it seems there won't be another event before WWDC.

If anything, the schedule announcement reminds us that the countdown to WWDC 23 is on. It's not long now until we see what Apple has been cooking up in terms of both software and hardware.