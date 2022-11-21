Andor season 2 is confirmed: Everything we know

We've got good news and bad news about Andor season 2. The good news? Well, the Disney Plus series is continuing. It's long been expected to go multiple seasons, so that part is not much of a surprise.

The downside, though, is all about how we get to Andor season 2 — and what happens after that. Not only will there be a lengthy wait, but that second season will be all showrunner Tony Gilroy "wrote."

One of the best Star Wars shows (or projects, really) ever, Andor's fate is already decided. Gilroy's (opens in new tab) told the press that Andor season 2 will be its final run. Andor season 2 will also match the first batch, running 12 episodes in total.

So, while we wait to watch the Andor finale online, here's everything we know about Andor season 2.

We don't have an announced Andor season 2 release date yet, but we can look at last season to give us some clues.

Originally (opens in new tab), Andor season 1 was to film between November 2020 and July 2021. Then, reports (opens in new tab) leaked out of a Covid-19 outbreak that set "complete departments" into isolation. Then, Andor finished (opens in new tab) filming in Sept. 2021. Andor season 1 premiered a year later, in Sept. 2022.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This is helpful because we know that Andor season 2 filming is set to start Nov. 21, 2022, per showrunner Tony Gilroy talking to Collider (opens in new tab). Were Andor season 2 to keep the above schedule, and avoid a Covid-19 outbreak (which is far from a given), it's not a stretch to think we could see Andor season 2 release in July 2024. That's based on a schedule of an eight-month shoot and a year of post-production work.

Don't believe us? Gilroy (opens in new tab) himself has said that you shouldn't expect Andor until 2024, and that the series would likely finish filming in August 2023 — with a year of post-production.

Andor season 2 cast: Envisioning the rebellion and empire

There could not be an Andor season 2 without Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Jeron Andor, a man who is on his way to become an integral piece of the Rebel Alliance. We know from Rogue One that he becomes a soldier, pilot and intelligence officer — and Andor is about his journey to that role.

Eventually, that means, we'll see and hear Alan Tudyk's droid K-2SO, but Gilroy already pushed that return (opens in new tab) to the distant future.

As for the rest of the likely Andor season 2 cast? There are five key characters we'd be shocked to see killed off in the season 1 finale. Chief among them is Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, a man whose tactics are constantly questioned by others, including Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), who we know lives to be half-man, half-machine in Rogue One. Rael feels like a founding piece of the rebel alliance, always speaking towards a bigger goal than Andor.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Other big names we don't expect killed off soon are the two biggest thorns in the infant rebellion's side: Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). Meero is a rising star in the Galactic Empire's Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) — hunting down "Axis," the person she believes is the link to all the anti-Empire activity.

That man may be Anto Kreegyr, a bearded bald man, who was shown in a hologram in episode 11, but that role doesn't seem to be cast (no name was given for the character in the credits — which makes us think that image may have been a composite). Karn over-stepped his bounds when he tried to hunt Cassian, and has been trying to dig himself out of that hole ever since.

Lastly, the other character we expect to see more of is Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), whose story currently revolves around funding the rebellion. Unfortunately, doing such may require her to make a deal regarding her daughter Leida (Bronte Carmichael). Banker Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane) is bartering with Mon Mothma, offering her help in exchange for setting up his son with Leida.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Mothma's husband Perrin Fertha (Alastair Mackenzie) is atop a list of actors who could return, but we're unsure about how integral he is to the show's overall story.

When we move the virtual cameras over to Ferrix, we have a cadre of Cassian's allies who are possibles for season 2, though some are in danger. Sadly, we don't expect to see more of Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), Cassian's mother who passed away off camera.

Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), one of Cassian's last allies who isn't in trouble, seems very much like a man whose future isn't guaranteed. The same can be said for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) who is being kept and tortured by the ISB. Salman Paak (Abhin Galeya), who ran the comms tower that Bix used to communicate with Luthen, has been taken into ISB custody, where we heard they were going to hang him to set an example. Salman's son, Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier) is currently free.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Lastly, there's B2EMO, the adorable rust-red droid that emotes as it stutters. If B2EMO doesn't make it to Andor season 2, consider our hearts broken.

Andor season 2 plot

The story, as it stands, is simple. Cassian Andor is a man on the run, and one who isn't the Rebel Alliance member he will become. Mon Mothma, a pillar of the same group, is struggling to actually control her destiny.

Luthen Rael and Saw Guerrera are at odds and trying to figure out what they're doing and how to best disrupt the status quo — and Dedra Meero and Syril Karn are trying to suffocate this insurrection. We know that Cassian goes onto help destroy the Death Star. As for the rest of these names, we only saw Mothma and Gerrera appear in Rogue One.

Clearly, Andor season 2 will be all about how these people evolve — and what forces push them in directions they may not expect. Naturally, the Andor season 1 finale may do some of that pushing, but we'll talk about that once it's aired.

What we know for a fact, though, is that Andor season 2's finale will directly tie to Rogue One. Gilroy told Deadline (opens in new tab) that the 24th and final Andor episode will “walk the audience directly into the first scenes of Rogue One.”