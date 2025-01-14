I liked 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' a lot more than I thought — but there's one big unanswered question

The “Star Wars” fan in me is devastated. After seven episodes, many of which only improved as the show progressed, “Skeleton Crew” is gearing up for its season (series?) finale on Disney Plus and I’m not too happy about it.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m chomping at the bit for this next episode. Who knew putting “Goonies” into a galaxy far, far away could be so poignant? Still, “Star Wars” is at its most dire, evidenced by the appallingly low audience metrics, and there may well be no saving it at this point.

But that's exactly what makes “Skeleton Crew” so appealing to me and why it's no sooner rocketed up to become one of my favorite TV shows out of Disney yet — not to mention its 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's because "Skeleton Crew" isn’t out to save “Star Wars.” It’s here to have a good time.

And I want so much more of it.

The 'kid show' mentality

(Image credit: Disney)

There’s something truly magical about the way classic 1980s Spielbergian aesthetics fit into the universe of “Star Wars.” The core concept of the show ("Stand By Me" in space) not only wills out, but it also amplifies "Skeleton Crew" with beats of nostalgia and raw emotion, all while staying true to “Star Wars.” That's no mean feat.

But many deride "Skeleton Crew" simply on the merits of it being a "kid show." It might star a group of kids in a coming-of-age, Amblin-adjacent adventure set in a galaxy far, far away, but that doesn't diminish its magic. It's actually all the better for it.

At least for me, that is. I grew up watching notable movies referenced in "Skeleton Crew," none more so than "The Goonies." There are also bits of "Treasure Island" (and Disney's "Treasure Planet") sprinkled in there, but what gnaws at my heartstrings most is the pure adventure of it all.

Literally every episode has introduced either new planets, new species, or new dimensions to a galaxy we long thought totally familiar. And with them, "Skeleton Crew" has cleverly crafted a story riddled with mysteries, main among them the setting of At Attin itself.

But it's not just the core concept that keeps dragging me back every week. There's also interesting writing and character development going on, witnessed best in the dynamic amongst its main cast.

A story full of juxtapositions

From the outset you might think the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) would take center stage and, although his performance is incredible, the four trouble-making kids are just as compelling. "Skeleton Crew" draws out each of their flaws, weaving various moments of delight and adventure with greater life lessons baked into the backdrop.

Take episode six, "Zero Friends Again," which largely focused on KB (Kyriana Kratter) in the throes of potential "total system shutdown." Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) eventually comes to her rescue, leading to a lighthearted side adventure that delves deeper into KB's condition.

The tender moment masks a valuable life lesson about friendship and heroism, one many of us today could do with reminding.

(Image credit: Disney)

Juxtaposing this scene is a not-so-lighthearted exchange between Jod and his prior band of interstellar pirates, most of whom want nothing more than to see him tossed out of the airlock. These juxtapositions pop up a lot in "Skeleton Crew," punctuating story beats and shaping each character's personality.

Plus, "Skeleton Crew" isn't afraid to make you laugh. With its adventure focusing primarily on a band of children that knows very little about the current state of the galaxy, you get away with a lot of subtle references that don't feel forced into the story. That's the prime charm in "Skeleton Crew," as it can be fiercely funny at times largely set on a "Star Wars" punchline.

And then there's the multitude of mysteries still left unanswered.

So many questions, so little time

(Image credit: Disney)

"Skeleton Crew" offers true intrigue to fans of a franchise that has longed for a resident mystery, one that isn't shackled to its past. At every turn, the show lobs new quandaries at its audience, with many still awaiting answers, like the true identities of Tak Rennod, At Attin's Supervisor, and even Jod himself.

And where will Jod's backstory lead us? Theories abound about his past, with many speculating he was subscripted into the Jedi Order until the inevitable Order 66 changed everything. But maybe that's not the full picture?

Several minor details still leave me scratching my head, as well, like why Rennod's hologram concealed his face, or the whereabouts (and even identity) of Wim's mother. And, with all but a single episode remaining, one question plagues the mind of many a "Star Wars" fan: Is "Skeleton Crew" bound for a second season?

It's hard to say. It largely depends on how things wrap up in the finale. I could see Jod making a cameo somewhere later in the timeline perhaps, but that hinges on a theoretical redemption arc. A better question I think is would I like to see these characters again, and honestly? I absolutely would.

I, for one, was thrilled for "The Acolyte" only to be let down by its delivery. But "Skeleton Crew" has surprised me, showing me not just what good "Star Wars" can be under Disney, but what incredible storytelling and world-building truly look like. It makes me wish we could stay on this adventure with Jod and the kids forever, but alas all good things must come to an end.