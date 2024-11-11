'Andor' season 2 gets a release date and more plot details — here's what to expect

We finally have a release date for the highly anticipated “Andor” season 2 after weeks of no solid news. The next season of “Andor” will premiere on Disney Plus on April 22, 2025, meaning we still have a few more months to wait until the titular character returns to the small screen.

Along with the release date, new details have emerged about the show's timeline and how season 2 will gradually lead into the events of “Rogue One”. This season will cover a more expansive, yet varied, timeline, offering a deeper exploration of Cassian’s (Diego Luna) evolution in the years before he became a Rebel Alliance intelligence officer and met Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones).

Showrunner Tony Gilroy previously told Deadline that the second season will cover four years in Cassian’s life: "When we come back later, it’ll be literally like a Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And then, we’ll jump a year, and then it’ll be, like, four or five days, and then we’ll jump a year, and then there’ll be another four or five days, and then we jump a year, and be another four or five days.”

Following this good news, I’m hopeful we’ll see a trailer by the end of the year that offers a sneak peek at the action. For now, here’s everything to expect in “Andor” season 2, including the show’s confirmed timeline and episode count.

The confirmed timeline in ‘Andor’ season 2

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

In “Andor” season 2, the confirmed timeline promises an ambitious narrative structure that spans four crucial years in the lead-up to “Rogue One”. With 12 episodes, season 2 will cover one year of Cassian life in each three-episode arc, effectively giving the audience a full four-year timeline by the season’s end.

At the D23 Expo held in Anaheim, California, a behind-the-scenes reel confirmed that Ben Mendelsohn would join the cast of “Andor” season 2, returning as the villainous Orson Krennic from “Rogue One”. Luna said in the clip that the “stakes are greater” in the new season and that “this second part will follow Cassian over the period of four years as he grows into the hero we see make the ultimate sacrifice in Rogue One.”

While Disney has kept plot specifics under wraps, those who attended the Star Wars Celebration in April 2023 got an exclusive glimpse of the action. Although the teaser hasn’t been released to the public, reports from the event detail Cassian’s involvement in various undercover missions as he edges closer to becoming a central figure in the rebellion.

Other familiar faces from season 1 are also set to return: Cassian is expected to reunite with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), while Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), even more emboldened in his hunt, is determined to bring him down. Meanwhile, Rebels Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) appear to be facing dangerous situations behind enemy lines, adding tension and stakes as the season progresses.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Luna provided some more details on the second season: “I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool.”

It’ll soon be time to return to a galaxy far, far away. If you need more entertainment in the meantime, check out the best movies on Disney Plus now. You can also see what’s new on the streamer this month .