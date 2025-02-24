‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases the return of the best ‘Star Wars’ show — and I’m so stoked

Ready to fight? Because war is on in the first full-length "Andor" season 2 trailer.

One of the best shows of this decade and the best “Star Wars” anything in years (yes, better than “The Mandalorian), “Andor” returns to Disney Plus on April 22 for a second and final season that will connect the dots all the way up until the events of “Rogue One.” Tony Gilroy’s masterful storytelling will continue to reveal the chilling creep of tyranny and the sacrifices required of resistance.

The trailer for "Andor" season 2, aptly set to Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now," sees Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as a fully fledged and pledged rebel. He's stalking hallways as a spy, blowing things up, piloting spacecraft and trying to survive laser blasts.

Andor | Season 2 Trailer | Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Andor isn't alone, though, as the trailer shows glimpses of rebellion leader Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and resistance fighter Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). We also get a brief shot of Stellan Skarsgård as rebel operative Luthen Rael (Skarsgård has been confirmed as part of the season 2 cast). And one prominent shot of an Imperial droid looks like it could be the re-programmed K-2SO (Alan Tudyk), Andor's co-pilot in "Rogue One."

The trailer also shows their adversaries, including Imperial security officers Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). They're joined in season 2 by Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role from "Rogue One" as Orson Krennic.

The second season's 12 episodes cover four years in total, with three episodes taking place on a few days in each year and leading up to the beginning of "Rogue One."

Based on the trailer, fans will get plenty of action — fighting, explosions, chases and hyperspace journeys. But I also fully expect more moving monologues and stirring speeches. "Andor" season 1 deserved all of the acclaim it got due to its excellent writing, acting and directing, and I trust Gilroy and the team will finish out this story with style and substance.

"Andor" season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22 on Disney Plus.