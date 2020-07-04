Amazon 4th of July sale offers Fire TVs from $99 with free Echo Dot

Amazon is kicking off Independence Day with a fireworks show of its own. One of our favorite TV deals from Christmas is back for a limited time.

Currently, when you purchase any Toshiba or Insignia Fire TV, you'll get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen). Even better, as part of its 4th of July TV sales, Amazon has Fire TVs on sale for as low as $99.99.

Fire TV deals from $99: free Echo Dot w/purchase @ Amazon

This is one of our favorite 4th of July TV sales. Amazon is taking up to $100 off a wide range of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs. Even better, you get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) with your purchase. Just use coupon "FTV20" at checkout. TV prices start at just $99.99 after discount. The coupon is valid through July 9. Best Buy is offering the same sale.View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV (2020) w/ Echo Dot: was $429 now $349 @ Amazon

If you want to maximize Amazon's sale, the e-tailer has the new Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV (2020) w/ a free Echo Dot on sale for $349.99. That's $80 off the price of the TV alone. Remember to use coupon "FTV20" at checkout to get the free Echo Dot. View Deal

Amazon's Fire Edition TVs offers seamless access to popular streaming services including , Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. They feature a Voice Remote with built-in Alexa, so you can switch inputs, browse titles, and control other smart home gear via voice commands.

