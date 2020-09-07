Amazon Black Friday date revealed — and it’s earlier than you think

Amazon's Black Friday 2020 event this year will reportedly take place over an entire month, and we know the start date thanks to a new leak.

This information comes from Tamebay (via TechRadar), a news outlet aimed at Amazon Marketplace retailers. The initial portion of the event will take place from October 26 to November 19, according to the report.

It's then assumed that Amazon will have something else in store for the week between then and November 27 (Black Friday itself), going through into Cyber Monday a few days later.

An important change this year is that Amazon will be opening up all its deals to all its users, not just its Amazon Prime subscribers. That's great news if you aren't already paying Amazon a monthly fee.

If that doesn't sound like enough of an opportunity to get some Amazon deals, then earlier in October we can expect Amazon's belated Amazon Prime Day to be taking place. This big sale usually happens over summer, but was called off to avoid overburdening Amazon's workforce when they're already very busy taking care of extra deliveries to people in lockdown.

The Prime Day 2020 date isn't so certain, but based on leaks it's believed to either be October 5 or October 12, both Mondays. All we know for sure is that it will take place in the fourth quarter of this year, but it's easy to assume it'll happen before the big Black Friday sales begin.

Black Friday isn't just all about Amazon though. There should be great deals at many other big retailers. Walmart in particular should be one to watch, since it's about to launch its own subscription service, Walmart Plus, which is cheaper than Amazon Prime.