Act fast to save $350 off one of the best gaming laptops with RTX 5070 Ti

We're deep in the dog days of summer, but Best Buy doesn't care—the retailer is running a killer sale right now that knocks over $300 off one of the best gaming laptops around.

I know because I review laptops for a living here at Tom's Guide, so I immediately noticed that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5070 Ti GPU is on sale for $2,049 at Best Buy. That's $350 off the usual $2,399 price of this gaming laptop, which feels like a steal when you see its 14-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,399 now $2,049 at Best Buy This is a well-specced edition of one of the best 14-inch gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display and the fact it's packing an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce 5070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to store all your favorite games.

We love these elegant little Asus gaming laptops because they deliver such a potent one-two combo of performance and portability, running even the latest games well on a gorgeous 14-inch display built into a surprisingly low-profile device that doesn't look out of place in a coffee shop.

But don't take my word for it. Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) review to see what having and using one is really like, including a full rundown of the results of our performance and battery tests.

We regularly recommend this laptop because at under four pounds it's fairly easy to carry, yet modern games run and look great on its 3K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) 120 Hz OLED screen. Plus, the OLED panel supports HDR and Nvidia G-Sync for smooth gameplay at high framerates.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU gives you more than enough muscle to run AI apps, and it pairs well with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM to run even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pretty well. You can play them on your big TV or gaming monitor when you want, too thanks to the HDMI 2.1 connector on the plentiful port array.

For all these reasons and more the Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and right now it's on sale for one of the lower prices I've ever seen!