Act fast to save $350 off one of the best gaming laptops with RTX 5070 Ti

Deals
By published

Score this killer deal on one of the best 14-inch gaming laptops around

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We're deep in the dog days of summer, but Best Buy doesn't care—the retailer is running a killer sale right now that knocks over $300 off one of the best gaming laptops around.

I know because I review laptops for a living here at Tom's Guide, so I immediately noticed that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 5070 Ti GPU is on sale for $2,049 at Best Buy. That's $350 off the usual $2,399 price of this gaming laptop, which feels like a steal when you see its 14-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,399 now $2,049 at Best Buy

This is a well-specced edition of one of the best 14-inch gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display and the fact it's packing an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce 5070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to store all your favorite games.

View Deal

We love these elegant little Asus gaming laptops because they deliver such a potent one-two combo of performance and portability, running even the latest games well on a gorgeous 14-inch display built into a surprisingly low-profile device that doesn't look out of place in a coffee shop.

But don't take my word for it. Read our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) review to see what having and using one is really like, including a full rundown of the results of our performance and battery tests.

We regularly recommend this laptop because at under four pounds it's fairly easy to carry, yet modern games run and look great on its 3K (2,800 x 1,800 pixels) 120 Hz OLED screen. Plus, the OLED panel supports HDR and Nvidia G-Sync for smooth gameplay at high framerates.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU gives you more than enough muscle to run AI apps, and it pairs well with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM to run even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty pretty well. You can play them on your big TV or gaming monitor when you want, too thanks to the HDMI 2.1 connector on the plentiful port array.

For all these reasons and more the Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy, and right now it's on sale for one of the lower prices I've ever seen!

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 62 deals
Filters
Arrow
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
MSI Cyborg 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Alienware M18
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Alienware M18 Gaming Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
3
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg 15 Cyborg Gaming...
Walmart
$1,119
View Deal
Low Stock
Alienware M18
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Alienware M18 Gaming Laptop...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
6
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(512GB)
Our Review
7
MSI Cyborg 15 A13VE 218US...
HSN
View Deal
Alienware M18
(8TB 64GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Alienware Dell M18 R2 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Low Stock
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch 1TB)
9
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming...
Walmart
View Deal
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
See more Computing Deals
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.