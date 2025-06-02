Hurry! Best Buy's knocking over $500 off this RTX 4070 OLED gaming laptop

Summer is nigh, and even though Memorial Day has come and gone there are still plenty of opportunities to save big on new laptops if you know where to look.

Here's a great example: Asus' ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 is only $1,479 at Best Buy, which is over $500 off the usual $1,999 price and one of the best RTX 40 laptop deals I've seen.

At over 25% off that's the lowest price I've seen all year on this premium gaming laptop, which sports an eye-catching 16-inch 240Hz OLED display.

Save 26% Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 w/ RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,479 at Best Buy This Asus gaming laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. That's enough muscle to play most games well on the 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, which will make whatever games and movies you watch on it look fantastic.

As you can read in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, the G16 is easy on the eyes and more comfortable to carry than many 16-inch gaming laptops thanks to its streamlined design. Our reviewer was especially charmed by the brightness and colors of the 240HZ OLED screen, as well as the surprisingly good sound quality delivered by the laptop's quad speaker system.

I've been reviewing laptops for decades, and personally I've always felt a 16-incher is the sweet spot when it comes to gaming laptops because you get the maximum screen real estate while maintaining some vestige of portability.

Admittedly, while an RTX 4070 GPU is plenty for most modern games the 16GB of RAM and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU mean you will have to rely on Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech to get the best performance when playing the best PC games on this laptop. But you can absolutely have a blast with this thing when traveling this summer, and the comfy keyboard and touchpad help ensure you can get work done when you need to.

Just make sure to lug the charger with you and stay plugged in when doing anything serious, because this thing barely lasts an hour or two while gaming on battery—which is a weakness common to all the best gaming laptops these days.

This is one of the best PC gaming deals I've seen all month, but June's barely begun so stay tuned!