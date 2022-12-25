All the best holiday VPN deals to protect your brand new tech

Did Santa stuff your stocking full of glorious new technological marvels this year? If so, once you've got over the excitement of unboxing it's worth considering what you can do to protect your tech.
In our opinion, your first port of call should be to check out one of the best VPN services. Not only will they keep you and your family safe and anonymous online, but they can also help you avoid any censorship you may face in your country or workplace. And, if you fancy, you'll be able to tap into worldwide streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Australia's 9Now and 10Play, and all the geo-blocked content on Netflix.
What's more, we're seeing a ton of incredible VPN deals this year, so if you're all spent out, there's no need to worry – you can bag a quality VPN for little more than $1 a month.
All that's left to say is that we wish you a happy holidays, and an ultra-secure, AES-256 encrypted New Year!
The best holiday VPN deals at a glance:
- PureVPN: 5 years, use TECH15 | $1.13/mo (opens in new tab)
- Surfshark: 2 months FREE | $2.05/mo (opens in new tab)
- PIA: 4 months FREE | $2.03/mo (opens in new tab)
- NordVPN: 3 months FREE | $2.99/mo (opens in new tab)
- Hide.me: 3 months FREE | $3/mo (opens in new tab)
- CyberGhost: 2 months FREE | $2.03/mo (opens in new tab)
- ExpressVPN: 3 months FREE | $6.67/mo (opens in new tab)
The best holiday VPN deals in detail:
PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo + code TECH15 | 90% off (opens in new tab)
Of all the deals on offer this December, PureVPN (opens in new tab)'s incredible 5-year deal is the glittering star atop the festive cybersecurity tree.
Starting at an already rock-bottom $1.33 a month, the addition of our exclusive TECH15 code drops that to just $1.13 a month (opens in new tab). At less than $70 all-in, you can't complain about that.
Surfshark | 2 years + 2 months FREE | $2.05/mo | 83% off (opens in new tab)
Festive spendthrifts looking for a more premium option may prefer this offering from Surfshark (opens in new tab). With the inclusion of 2 months free, our #3-rated VPN now costs just $2.05 a month (opens in new tab). This deal's great for families, as a single plan can be used on every single device you own – there are no limits at all!
NordVPN | 2 years | $2.99/month | Save 63% (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)While NordVPN (opens in new tab) hasn't quite got into the spirit of things as much as its rivals, this current promotion will certainly butter some parsnips – and those looking to snag a bargain on the biggest name in VPN need look no further. At just $2.99 a month (opens in new tab), it's well worth considering.
Private Internet Access | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 83% off (opens in new tab)
Just look at Private Internet Access (opens in new tab)'s cute little mascot. It's really enjoying the holidays. It's not all image, though, as PIA is a seriously powerful VPN that's great for torrenting, and at just $2.03 a month (opens in new tab), which includes 4 months free, it won't break the bank either.
CyberGhost | 2 years + 4 months FREE | $2.03/mo | 82% off (opens in new tab)
Identical to PIA's deal above, CyberGhost (opens in new tab) is offering incredible savings on its great streaming-focused VPN. What's more, this appears to be a semi-permanent pricing change, so this $2.03 a month price (opens in new tab) could be around for the long run.
Hide.me | 1 year + 3 months FREE | $3/mo (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Hide.me (opens in new tab) is a slightly lesser-known provider compared to the big dogs above, but it's showing its love of the holidays and offering something special. Not only will you get a price of $3 a month (opens in new tab), but when the time comes to renew your rate won't go up! Now isn't that jolly?
ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup (opens in new tab)
Ever the grinches of the VPN world, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) hasn't shaved a penny off its asking price this holidays – but as our #1-rated provider it's still worth considering thanks to its impeccable performance in almost every area. Plus, to add a little tinsel to proceedings, you'll also get a year of Backblaze cloud backup for free.
Why are these holiday VPN deals so good?
All of the providers above feature prominently in our guide to the best VPN services of 2022, and they're all also offering some absolutely unmissable savings!
That's good fortune, too, since many people will be taking delivery of some pricey tech that should be protected from the get-go.
If we were to choose one service over any other, it would be ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), but Nord and Surfshark both give it a good run for its money in terms of quality. Plus, all the providers featured here have been fully tested by our independent experts, and we consider them absolutely safe to use.