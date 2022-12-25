All the best holiday VPN deals to protect your brand new tech

Did Santa stuff your stocking full of glorious new technological marvels this year? If so, once you've got over the excitement of unboxing it's worth considering what you can do to protect your tech.

In our opinion, your first port of call should be to check out one of the best VPN services. Not only will they keep you and your family safe and anonymous online, but they can also help you avoid any censorship you may face in your country or workplace. And, if you fancy, you'll be able to tap into worldwide streaming services like BBC iPlayer, Australia's 9Now and 10Play, and all the geo-blocked content on Netflix.

What's more, we're seeing a ton of incredible VPN deals this year, so if you're all spent out, there's no need to worry – you can bag a quality VPN for little more than $1 a month.

All that's left to say is that we wish you a happy holidays, and an ultra-secure, AES-256 encrypted New Year!

The best holiday VPN deals at a glance:

The best holiday VPN deals in detail:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo | 49% off | FREE cloud backup (opens in new tab)

Ever the grinches of the VPN world, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) hasn't shaved a penny off its asking price this holidays – but as our #1-rated provider it's still worth considering thanks to its impeccable performance in almost every area. Plus, to add a little tinsel to proceedings, you'll also get a year of Backblaze cloud backup for free.

Why are these holiday VPN deals so good?

All of the providers above feature prominently in our guide to the best VPN services of 2022, and they're all also offering some absolutely unmissable savings!

That's good fortune, too, since many people will be taking delivery of some pricey tech that should be protected from the get-go.

If we were to choose one service over any other, it would be ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), but Nord and Surfshark both give it a good run for its money in terms of quality. Plus, all the providers featured here have been fully tested by our independent experts, and we consider them absolutely safe to use.