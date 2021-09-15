AirPods 3 a no-show at Apple event — but AirPods Pro just dropped to $179

To the suprise of many, the AirPods 3 failed to appear during yesterday's Apple event, but not all is lost on the earbuds front. Apple's best earbuds to date just got a huge pricecut at one of the biggest retailers in the U.S., so if you've been holding off on buying a pair of Apple's premium earbuds, now is your chance to do so.

Walmart has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179 . That's a whole $70 off its original price ($249), making it the lowest price we've seen since the Amazon Prime sales. The good news is that your new earbuds will arrive to your doorstep in as little as two days! Hurry though, as this deal didn't last long the last time it was available.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @Walmart

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale with 28% off, saving you a total of $70. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offer active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.View Deal

The AirPods 3 could still be a while off, so it's not unreasonable to opt for the Apple AirPods Pro in the meantime. The next generation of Apple's standard earbuds was rumored to be an alternative to the Pro earbuds anyway, featuring a similar shorter shape, active noise cancellation and more.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel and spatial audio support. As of right now, the Apple AirPods Pro remain one of the best wireless earbuds to date, thanks to their appealling design, comfortable build and great active noise cancellation. And while the AirPods Pro might not be the best fit for running, the sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while working out.

Overall, these flagship earbuds deliver one of the most immersive audio experiences. Thanks to Apple's H1 chip, you can effortlessly connect your Apple devices to your AirPods Pro. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last you around five hours off a single charge, which in retrospect isn't that impressive. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can leave your house with your mind at peace knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods Pro deal you're likely to see outside of big sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day. So we recommend acting fast before the offer expires.