Act Fast: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Up to $1,350 Off

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers the perfect mix of portability and productivity. Lenovo's premium line includes the X1 Carbon Gen 5, Gen 6, Gen 7, and a special X1 Extreme model.

While we've seen various models on sale in the past, currently you can get any of Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops on sale with discounts that range from $830 off to a whopping $1,350 off. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this summer.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5: was $1,679 now $849

The 5th Gen X1 Carbon is the perfect machine if you don't need cutting edge hardware, but still want a system that's reliable and looks good. It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKDB1" to drop its price to $849.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 6: was $2,229 now $999

The 6th Gen X1 Carbon bumps you to an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, which is better for multitasking. It also packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKQUICK" to drop its price to $999.View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,179

The 7th Gen X1 Carbon sheds a bit of weight, but keeps the same ThinkPad performance you've come to expect from Lenovo. It packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKQUICK" to drop its price to $1,179. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Extreme: was $2,979 now $1,629

Like its namesake suggests, the X1 Extreme is a laptop that takes everything to the extreme. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKQUICK" to drop its price to $1,629.View Deal

Regardless of which configuration you opt for, you can rest assured that the ThinkPad X1 will handle anything you throw its way with aplomb. Sister site LaptopMag gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen its coveted Editor's Choice award. Meanwhile, the Gen 5 model and X1 Extreme also got positive reviews.

If you're looking for value, the Gen 5 model might be your best bet. It has a slightly older CPU, but you get a generous 512GB SSD. Priced at $849 after coupon, it's at an all-time price low. If you can afford a few bucks more, we'd also recommend the Gen 6 model as it offers a better CPU for multitasking.

Lenovo's sale is slated to end on August 25.