Act Fast: AirPods Pro back on sale at Amazon

Thanksgiving is just a few days away and AirPods Black Friday deals are starting to ramp up. Today, for instance, we've spotted another solid Black Friday deal on the new AirPods Pro.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98. That's just $14 off, but it's the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new buds. It's also one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen all month. Take note, Amazon says they won't ship for 1 to 3 months (although there's a chance you could receive them faster).

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're sweat/water resistant (IPX4) and they feature built-in noise cancellation. Amazon has them on sale for $234.98 ($14 off). View Deal

The Editor's Choice AirPods Pro are Apple's best headphones to date. Not only are they (finally) sweat and water resistant (IPX4), but they also feature built-in noise cancellation.

The new AirPods Pro house three microphones and six sensors into their tiny, redesigned form factor. Apple's H1 chip is also included, so they'll instantly connect to your iOS devices.

For the first time ever, Apple is also including several eartips, so you can create a snug, cozy fit with your ear. Even better, during setup your iOS device will tell you if you've created a good seal or if you need to try another size eartip.

I've personally started using my AirPods Pro at the gym and really like them. (The first two AirPods never felt right in my ear). I can still hear the music at my gym even with noise cancelling turned on, but it's not as loud. The same holds true when riding the New York City subway. (I can still hear the rumble of the train, although not as loud). If you prefer to let sound in — a transparency mode lets ambient noise filter in.

Could a $199 pair of AirPods Pro be on the horizon? If it doesn't happen during Black Friday, we predict there will be a few Cyber Monday deals at this price point. But if you don't want to wait till then, today's deal is as good as it gets.