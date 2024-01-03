5 biggest game releases in January 2024: PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

With the holiday season behind us and a new year ahead, January is usually a pretty slow time of the year for new video games. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to play. And 2024 is off to a strong start, with several notable franchises returning with brand-new entries.

Yakuza fans can expect the next sunny chapter in the rechristened Like a Dragon franchise while the Prince of Persia series sees its first major entry in a decade. Meanwhile, one of the best PlayStation games of the last console generation, The Last of Us Part II, is getting a glow-up on PS5 that adds new game modes and levels. And a mischievous turnip hellbent on doing crimes arrives on Xbox Game Pass in a sequel to the ridiculously titled Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

So without further ado, these are the game releases that should be on your radar in January as 2024 kicks off with a bang.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - All Platforms (Jan. 18)

Ubisoft may have left the Prince of Persia series sitting dormant for the past decade, but 2024 sees the return of the classic action-adventure brand to its side-scrolling platforming roots with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

This latest entry wears its anime and metroidvania influences on its sleeve. With a sprawling map, emphasis on frenetic movement and combat, and a slew of new abilities you unlock over time, it all come together in a high-energy adventure in an era of gods and heroes.

For fans of the series and newcomers alike, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a must-play when it releases on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on January 18.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - PC, Xbox, Switch (Jan. 18)

I play a lot of indie games, and I adored Snoozy Kazoo's 2021 release Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. It's a delightfully silly mix of terminally online humor, old-school RPG influences, and cutesy graphics that make its story of a trouble-making turnip doing crimes all the more charming.

The little terror (or should I say taro-r) continues his descent into villainy in a sequel this month: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. Team up with the fearsome Pickled Gang in the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages and use wacky tools purchased off the dark web to infiltrate the vaults of the Botanical Bank in this top-down roguelite shooter.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank lands on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on January 18. It'll also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered - PS5 (Jan. 19)

The Last of Us Part II is a bonafide masterpiece that tops our list of the best PS4 games. And while Naughty Dog's highly anticipated sequel already plays brilliantly on PS5 thanks to a free 60 fps update, this month sees the release of a remastered and expanded version built for the PS5.

Along with a visual upgrade, The Last of Us Part II Remastered adds a new roguelike survival mode called No Return, which features a roster of playable characters to choose from, including some that are playable for the first time in the series's history. Other additions include a new set of "lost levels" that were cut during the original's development, new character costumes, a guitar free play mode and a mode tailored to speedrunning.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered launches for PS5 on January 19 at $50, less than the price of a typical new PS5 game. And if you already own it on PS4, the upgrade only costs $10.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - PC, PlayStation, Xbox (Jan. 26)

Fans of Like a Dragon (the series formally known as Yakuza) were already eating well last year with two noteworthy releases, Like a Dragon: Ishin and Like a Dragon: Gaiden. But this year, Ichiban Kasuga returns for a trip to the sunny shores of Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

He teams up with fellow series lead Kazuma Kiryu to tackle organized crime and complete a slew of wacky side missions across Japan and Honolulu. And if you need a break from kicking ass and taking names, there's a full-on Animal Crossing-inspired mode for players to craft their perfect island getaway.

Unlike the recent spinoffs, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is billed as a direct sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, so it may not be the best place to start for series newcomers. But existing fans should have plenty to enjoy once it launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on January 26.

Tekken 8 - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S (Jan. 26)

Lace up your boots and step into the ring for the next big fighting game. While 2023 was headlined by Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, 2024 kicks off by bringing the King of the Iron tournament back with Tekken 8.

This latest entry brings Bandai Namco's long-running fighting franchise to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PC on January 26. While the vibe largely looks familiar and sees the return of many familiar faces, Tekken 8 shakes things up by adding a cinematic flair to the action and introducing new combat elements like the Heat Gauge system that rewards players for relentless pummeling.

While it can be hard to make a 30-year-old franchise feel fresh, Tekken 8 looks to have a renewed spark, packing a solid one-two combo of storytelling and over-the-top grudge matches for fans to look forward to.