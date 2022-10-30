What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more

We've got a lot to talk about with the new movies and shows debuting this November, enough to keep your Thanksgiving dinner conversations away from anything too touchy. So thank you to the best streaming services, including our favorite: HBO Max.

That said, HBO only has one new title on this list. Netflix, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus all have more. The November slate features many a returning show, a long-awaited sequels and a revival of the Addams' Family brand (no, we're not in October anymore, Cara Mia).

The biggest thing in TV this month is Yellowstone season 5, where John Dutton's now a governor. Family drama is likely going up — and not down — so who knows how long his reign will last. Milly Bobby Brown's other Netflix project drops this month, as she and Henry Cavill return for Enola Holmes 2. Netflix is also back to its savior status, with Manifest season 4 part 1 saving the NBC series.

If you love drama? The Crown season 5 will be your ticket to an inside look at multiple Royal divorces. Want something more wholesome? HBO Max's big item is A Christmas Story Christmas, while Disney Plus drops the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special .

Here’s our guide on what to watch in November 2022.

Blockbuster (Netflix)

How very ironic that this series, set in the last Blockbuster video store in America, is on Netflix, which helped put the company out of business. The show is essentially a workplace comedy, with Randall Park as the movie-loving boss Timmy. His second-in-command, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) left Harvard after one semester to start a family with her high school sweetheart, but now their relationship is on the rocks. Their other co-workers include aspiring filmmaker Carlos (Tyler Alvarez), naive financial whiz Hannah (Madeleine Arthur), motherly Connie (Olga Merediz) and strip mall owner Percy (JB Smoove). They band together with the local community to try to save a dying business in a dying retail market in a dying town. - Kelly Woo

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, Nov. 3

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

Last we saw/met Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), we learned that Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) wasn't just ripped, he had a younger sister. Raised by her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), who then goes missing, Enola discovers that she's got a bit of the family's penchant for mystery solving. And he needed her help in solving a crime, all while she's dealing with the affections of the young Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge).

Now, she's back and trying to get into the mystery solving busines. Not that people think she's a serious bet to take, because 1) she's younger than her brother, 2) she's a girl and 3) she's not her brother. But Enola finally gets a case when a young girl's sister goes missing. Viscount Tewkesbury is back to make eyes at her, and Enola's mission sets her into a trajectory with Sherlock's current case. – Henry T. Casey

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday, Nov. 4

Manifest season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix doesn't save shows that often anymore, so we're guessing the Manifest 'passengers' are very excited for Nov. 4. The mystery box drama series, formerly of NBC, had always done well on Netflix, especially when a fan campaign to save the show drove it to the Netflix top 10. Now, we'll finally get a chance to learn about what happened to Flight 828, which disappeared for five years before returning. Fortunately for fans, Manifest has only been away since June 2021.

Manifest season 4, its final outing, is a 20-episode run that takes flight in two batches of 10 episodes a piece. Mathematics profession Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and NYPD detective Jared Vasquez (J.R. Ramirez) are only three of the many people trying to solve the mystery. We'd say more, but we're sure Manifest fans want nothing spoiled for newbies who could board the fandom. – HTC

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday, Nov. 4

The Crown season 5 (Netflix)

The Crown returns for a new season of Royals drama, and it's focusing on the 1990's — a particularly messy era for the British royal family. So not only will we see the divorce of Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), but also those of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. So, if you "love mess" like Marie Kondo does, The Crown will surely sate that thirst.

Debicki already looks picture perfect as Diana. And, yes, reader, you didn't misread the above. Dominic West, The Wire's McNulty himself, is going to be Prince Charles (who is now King Charles, following the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II). Speaking of which, The Crown's every-other season cast shifts have moved Imelda Staunton into the role of Queen Elizabeth II (succeeding Olivia Colman). – HTC

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday, Nov. 9

The English (Prime Video)

Emily Blunt stars in this epic western where she plays Cornelia Lokce, an aristocratic Englishwoman out for revenge in 1890. Here, she meets Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a member of the Pawnee Nation who was kicked out of the cavalry — and they both seek revenge on the same scumbags.

Cornelia's not exactly a gunslinger, so it seems like Eli may be helping get her aim more focused. The English looks like a big, bloody chase, but it will also venture upon unsolved murders. You know, the disturbing kind that Netflix releases tons of shows about. – HTC

Watch it on Prime Video (opens in new tab) and BBC Two in the U.K. starting Friday, Nov. 11

Mythic Quest season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Mythic Quest, Apple TV Plus' excellent workplace sitcom about video game development, flipped its script on its head at the end of the second season. Now, having left their old employer behind to form GrimPop Studios, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are dealing with … Ian's not-so-inner ego issue.

And since those two are off on their own, the folks at Mythic Quest have been trying to make do on their own. It's gone so well, in fact, that there's going to be a Mythic Quest movie. This creates a new war between the Mythic Quest team and GrimPop. And the MQ team just so happens to have hired the newly-free-from-jail Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) as a janitor. We bet he's going to make things hard for everyone in revenge for how last season went down. – HTC

Watch it on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday, Nov. 11

Yellowstone season 5 (Paramount Network)

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is about to experience something anyone alive in the last decade has seen: politics only complicates your life. In the time between seasons of the Paramount Network's hit series, Dutton has seemingly (the above trailer suggests as much) become the governor of Montana, winning the election set up last season.

And as most newly-elected pols do, John's thrown out the previous administration's staff with his own team, including daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as chief of staff. The drama looks as strong as ever, and fans should expect more Dutton drama than ever, as Yellowstone season 5 will run 14 episodes. That means more time for more blood on the hands of the Duttons, as we deal with Jamie (Wes Bentley) killing his biological father Garrett Randall — and getting photographed by Beth when he was getting rid of the body. – HTC

Watch it on Paramount Network via Sling (opens in new tab) and others starting Sunday, Nov. 13

Tulsa King (Paramount Plus)

Meanwhile, on Paramount Plus (where some people might expect Yellowstone to stream), we've got a new show from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sherida. Here, Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, as Dwight "The General" Manfredi — a mafia capo who is fresh out of jail. Well, he probably doesn't feel that fresh: he was in there for 25 years. And he's seemingly being punished for getting locked up, as the bosses send him up to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here, he has to start a new crew, and learn how to rebuild in a territory he doesn't know much about. Silicon Valley's Martin Starr, The Wire's Domenick Lombardozzi, and I'm Sorry's Andrea Savage co-star. – HTC

Watch it on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Sunday, Nov. 13

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

Contrary to what all the grownups said, Ralphie (Peter Billingsly) never actually shot his eye out when he got the Red Ryder rifle. In fact, he's practically immortal, as A Christmas Story became one of the most ubiquitous movies on TV during the holiday season — all these years later. And so it's not surprising that a grown-up Ralph Parker is coming back for A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel we never expected. Now a father of two, Ralph is coming home to Cleveland Street after the passing of his father. Still trying to figure out what he's doing in life — his ambitions as a writer have not flourished — Ralph is about to find a new mission to take on. – HTC

Watch it on HBO Max (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, Nov. 17

Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday, Netflix's Addams' Family series, is all about the teen years of one of the O.G. goth girls. Having been booted from Nancy Reagan High School for the crime of defending her brother's honor by way of flesh-eating fish, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is now going to the school where her macabre and loving parents first met. Nevermore Academy, though, has a mystery lurking underneath its floorboards that Wednesday will likely uncover.

Oddly arriving weeks after Halloween, Netflix's Wednesday arrives with a stellar cast directed by Tim Burton himself. But, yes, if Mr. Burton doesn't get your hands a snapping, then let's talk about the fact that Gwendoline Christie is Nevermore Academy's headmaster, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams in the most inspired casting in years. Don't expect a whole lot of dear ol' dad, as he (and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia) are listed as "additional cast" — aka, these supportive parents are in sub-supporting roles. Oh, and Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester. We're not sure how that's going to play out. – HTC

Watch it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (*snap, snap*), Nov. 23

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount Plus)

Even without so much as a trailer yet, we know that Criminal Minds: Evolution, aka Criminal Minds season 16, is one of the biggest shows on the horizon. The popular network series (which was super-popular on Netflix, before Paramount Plus took it back), is back with nearly all of its cast in tow (Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are reportedly absent).

In this revival, the Behavioral Analysis Unit — David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) — deal with a whole new slew of serial killers who spend the Covid-19 pandemic discovering the joys of networking to be more efficient together. The premiere will deliver a double-dose on Thanksgiving Day. – HTC

Watch it on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, Nov. 24

Disenchanted (Disney Plus)

Some spells take forever to kick in, or at least that's what the 15-year wait for Disenchanted would have you believe. Yes, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Mardsen and Idina Menzel are back as Giselle, Robert Philip, Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine, in this sequel to 2007's Enchanted that ponders what happens after your favorite Disney princesses and princes get their "happily ever after" moment. Giselle and Robert, much like many couples we know, grew tired of city life and relocated their family to the suburbs. Unfortunately, they picked Monroeville, which is run by Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph) — and she is not making their move easy. So, Giselle pulls a Giselle, and attempts to upgrade everything by way of the magic of Andalasia. Shockingly, chaos ensues. – HTC

Watch it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, Nov. 24

Willow (Disney Plus)

The fantasy epic beloved by ‘80s kids gets a sequel series featuring original cast member Warwick Davis as the titular dwarf sorcerer. Davis is surrounded by a bunch of fresh faces as they embark on a new adventure in the magical realm filled with mystical creatures. Princess Kit (Ruby Cruz), the daughter of warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), leads an unlikely band of heroes including knight-in-training Jade (Erin Kellyman), kitchen maid Dove (Ellie Bamber) and thief Boorman (Amer Chadha-Patel). Their quest is to rescue Kit’s twin brother, but many obstacles and dangers lie in their way. - KW

Watch it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, Nov. 24

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney Plus)

Marvel's Guardians are back for the holidays. Or at least most of them are. Yes, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) is still missing-in-action, and that's got Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in his feels. But Mantis and Drax have a plan: go to Peter's home planet Earth and find him the ultimate holiday gift. Hilariously, their choice is actor Kevin Bacon (playing himself). Unfortunately, Mr. Bacon isn't exactly willing to get abducted by literal aliens and brought to cheer up someone he's never met, so a chase ensues. Reportedly under an hour (around 40 minutes according to James Gunn on Twitter), the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special looks like a festive epilogue for Phase 4 of the MCU. - HTC

Watch it on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday, Nov. 25

Other notable premieres