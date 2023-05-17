2023 PGA Championship live stream: How to watch online, tee times and more

The biggest golf stars in the world are hitting the greens when you watch 2023 PGA Championship live streams. Masters winner Jon Rahm, defending champion Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are among the top golfers competing in the annual tournament.

The 105th PGA Championship takes place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The course recently went through a massive makeover, with each of the 18 greens and every bunker rebuilt. The addition of new back tees have made it about 231 yards longer.

Thomas told ESPN the course is "very tough," but also, "I like it."

One major storyline is Spieth making a seventh attempt at completing the career Grand Slam. Another is PGA Championship, like the Masters, including 17 golfers from from the LIV Golf League, including Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Currently, the odds at BetMGM Sportsbook favor Rahm (+800) and Scheffler (+750).

Here's a complete guide on watching the 2023 PGA Championship, including daily TV schedules and tee times.

How to watch 2023 PGA Championship anywhere with a VPN

Worried about how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship live stream if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? You can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

2023 PGA Championship live streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the 2023 PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS. The former will broadcast rounds 1 and 2, while the latter has round 3 and the final round.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

You can also get CBS via a cable TV alternative service. We recommend Fubo, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $75, you get a whopping 156 channels.

CBS live streams can also be accessed via Paramount Plus, with a Premium account.

ESPN requires a cable package, but if you've cut the cord, you can get it through Sling or Fubo. ESPN Plus will also have live coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship on all four days.

Sling TV: ESPN is available with Sling Orange, which is $40 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

Paramount Plus streams your local live CBS feed with the Premium plan. Plus, you get a vast library of TV shows and movies, including Survivor, 1923, Ghosts and more. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a 2023 PGA Championship live stream in the U.K. The tournament is airing on Sky Sports Golf, beginning May 18 at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up a package including Sky Sports, Sky TV & Netflix for £46.

Another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £11.98 for a Day Pass and £34.99 for a month.

If you're abroad, you can still access your Sky streams with the help of ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship live streams in Canada

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship, you'll find the golf action on TSN. Round 1 airs on TSN3 starting May 18 at 7 a.m. ET.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch the 2023 PGA Championship in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on the streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage begins May 18 at at 11 p.m. AEDT.

If you're traveling elsewhere, you can still access your streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN.

2023 PGA Championship TV schedule

Here's the television broadcast schedule for the 2023 PGA Championship golf tournament in the U.S.

(All times Eastern Daylight Time)

Round 1: Thursday, May 18

7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

Round 2: Friday, May 19

7 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN+

1 p.m.–7 p.m. on ESPN

Round 3: Saturday, May 20

8 a.m.–10 a.m ESPN+

10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS

Round 4: Sunday, May 21

8 a.m.–10 a.m. on ESPN+

10 a.m.–1 p.m. on ESPN

1 p.m.–7 p.m. on CBS

2023 PGA Championship tee times and groups

Here are the tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 PGA Championship.

(All times Eastern Daylight Time)

Round 1, first tee/Round 2, 10th tee

7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

12:41 p.m./7:16 a.m.: Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

1:25 p.m./8:00 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence

7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

8:00 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul

8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

12:25 p.m./7:00 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett

12:58 p.m./7:33 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Victor Perez, France; Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole