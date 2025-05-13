ESPN standalone app is coming this fall, and it ain't cheap
You'll pick from a variety of bundles
It's been a week since Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that an ESPN streaming app was on the way, a project he called the "ESPN Flagship" during the company's earnings call. And while pricing wasn't disclosed at that time, the mystery has apparently been solved.
The Verge reports that the app — simply titled "ESPN" — will cost sports fans $29.99/month for the app's "unlimited" plan. That particular offering will pack in all of ESPN's cable channels. Pay on an annual basis, and you'll be charged $299.99 — a $60 savings over what you would spend paying for a monthly subscription.
Here are all the channels that will be available in the streaming app:
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPN3
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- ESPN Deportes
- SEC Network +
- Longhorn Network
- ACC Network Extra
- ESPN Goal Line
- ESPN Bases Loaded
- ESPN+ content
That would mean ESPN Plus — the sports network's current streaming option — isn't going away. Instead, it will feature the same programming as part of a new "select" plan that starts at $11.99/month.
If you're already subscribed to ESPN Plus, you will be automatically moved to ESPN select.
During that earlier earnings call, Iger indicated that if you have ESPN with your cable package or as part of one of the best live TV streaming services, you'll get access to the ESPN flagship app. But it's still unclear how that will work out.
In addition to the ESPN app and the ESPN Plus select tier, Disney is offering a number of bundles that include Disney Plus and Hulu.
Here's the list of subscription plans that will get you some form of ESPN and their prices:
- Special ESPN unlimited bundle launch offer: Disney Plus (ads), Hulu (ads): for $29.99 per for the first 12 months.
- ESPN unlimited: $29.99 per month or $299.99 annually
- ESPN unlimited bundle with Disney Plus (ads), and Hulu (ads): $35.99 per month.
- ESPN unlimited bundle with Disney Plus (no ads) and Hulu (no ads): $44.99 per month
- ESPN select (same as ESPN+ offerings): $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually
- ESPN select bundle Disney Plus (ads) and Hulu (ads): $16.99 per month
- ESPN select bundle Disney Plus (no ads) and Hulu (no ads): $26.99 per month
Now that the Venu Sports partnership involving Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery has been scuttled, more outlets are releasing their own sports-focused app. This week, Fox announced a new Fox One app coming in the early fall that combines all of Fox's content, including sports, news and entertainment. The big draw for the app will likely be the Fox Sports offerings, including college football and the NFL.
Disney has yet to announce an actual release date for the new ESPN app. Apparently, the service will launch in the "early fall," with an official date announcement coming later in the summer.
