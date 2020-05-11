13 Reasons Why season 4: Release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

13 Reasons Why season 4 release date All 10 episodes of 13 Reasons Why season 4 will be released on June 5. Add it to your watch list as a reminder.

Get ready to say a tearful goodbye to 13 Reasons Why season 4 of the Netflix teen drama. Netflix announced that the 13 Reasons Why finale season will debut in June, so it's almost time to bid farewell to the Liberty High School seniors, who are preparing for graduation.

The fourth and final season will consist of 10 episodes, all of which will run for 60 minutes. Star Dylan Minnette returns as Clay Jensen, as does fellow cast members including Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey and Miles Heizer as Alex Standall.

As the streaming service's official synopsis reads, "But before they say goodbye for good, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever."

13 Reasons Why premiered in 2017 and immediately generated buzz for its realistic, often unflinching exploration of modern-day teen issues, including bullying, sexual assault and depression. The show also drew criticism for graphic portrayals of suicide and rape.

In the first season, Clay Jensen (Minnette) is given a set of mysterious cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a classmate who killed herself. Her audio diary recounts her troubled journey and the reasons why committed suicide. Season 2 delved into the legal battle between Hannah's parents and the school system and Clay's quest to expose the toxic culture at Liberty High. And season 3 centered on the murder of popular jock Bryce Walker and its ripple effects on all the students.

Season 4 will conclude the story, with Clay and his classmates now seniors and nearly finished with school. Here's everything we know about the final season of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer

Along with announcing the release date for season 4, Netflix released a teaser video showing the very emotional final table read with cast members:

13 Reasons Why season 4 cast

Almost all of the major 13 Reasons Why cast members will return for the final season, led by star Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen. Also returning as Liberty High or Hillcrest students are:

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz

Anne Winters as Chloe

Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams

Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George

Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday

A number of recurring and supporting characters, such as parents, relatives and significant others, will be back as well, including:

RJ Brown as Caleb, Tony's boxing trainer and boyfriend

Steven Weber as Principal Bowen of Liberty High

Brenda Strong as Nora Walker, Bryce's mother

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen, Clay's mother and a lawyer

Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen, Clay's father and a professor

Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Bill Standall, Alex's father

13 Reasons Why season 4 will also introduce new cast members. The biggest name is Gary Sinise (Apollo 13, Forrest Gump) who will play Dr. Robert Ellman, an adolescent and family therapist who is compassionate and incisive and uses a no-nonsense approach. He comes in to help Clay with his depression, grief and anger issues.

Other new faces will include Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, Monty's sister, and Jan Luis Castellanos as Diego Torres, a member of the football team. Natalie Lander of The Middle is also rumored to be playing a character named Amanda.

As for past 13 Reasons Why cast members, it's unclear whether we'll see either Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker or Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker. Both characters are dead. However, they could reappear in flashbacks, memories or dreams.

13 Reasons Why season 4 plot: What to expect

Warning: Spoilers ahead for 13 Reasons Why season 1-3.

13 Reasons Why season 3 ended with a finale that revealed the answer to the big mystery: Who killed Bryce Walker? It turned out to be Alex, but Monty was the one blamed for the killing. After Monty was arrested for sexually assaulting Tyler, Ani lied to the police and told them Monty killed Bryce. Deputy Standall, Alex's father, reveals that Monty was killed in prison but closes the case so the murder can be pinned on a dead man instead of his son. Clay and the entire group help cover up Alex's deed.

But their troubles are far from over. In the final scene, a fisherman discover the discarded bag of assault rifles that Clay, Tony and Tyler hid in the river after the latter's botched attack at the Spring Fling.

That huge secret will likely haunt all of them, while Ani and Alex grapple with their roles in Monty's death. And since Timothy Granaderos will be back as Monty, we can likely expect some flashbacks that explain what happened to him in prison.