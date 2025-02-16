Presidents' Day freebies! 3 mattresses that are up to 50% off with free bedding bundles

Looking to upgrade your bedroom? Now is the best time to get a new bed, thanks to the Presidents’ Day mattress sales . But did you know that many brands are currently also offering a free bedding bundle as well? Right now, Nectar is offering 50% of their mattresses plus $599 of free bedding , and that's not the only deal worth snapping up.

Not only are the bedding bundles currently on offer all worth hundreds of dollars when bought separately, but they're accompanying some of the best mattresses of the year. You can expect some fantastic freebies like sheet sets, mattress protectors and pillows made of memory foam and hypoallergenic microfiber fill, just like some of the best pillows available on the market right now.

If you want to refresh your whole bedroom, check out the Presidents’ Day bedding sales . But for now, we've been tracking the Presidents' Day mattress deals live and these are the three best deals that not only offer a discounted mattress, but free high-quality bedding too.

1. PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress: was from $2,749 $1,399 at PlusdBeds

The PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex mattress is as comfy and eco-friendly as it sounds, being a premium bed crafted from ethical and non-toxic materials like GOLS-certified latex and GOTS-certified cotton and wool. It's one of the best organic mattresses you can buy, and our reviewer found it was well suited to all sleeping positions (as you can choose between two firmness options and three heights), with excellent motion isolation (ideal for couples and restless sleepers) and temperature regulation, owing to the organic latex, which is known for its natural breathability and coolness (read the full PlushBeds Botanical Bliss Organic Latex review to know more). The Botanical Bliss currently has 50% off for Presidents' Day sale which drops the MSRP of a twin bed from $2,749 to $1,399 while a queen is currently $1,899 (was $3,249). it also comes with a 100-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Free bedding bundle: For Presidents' Day you have the chance to get a bedding bundle befitting of a luxury mattress. It's worth $599 and includes a high quality sheet set, a mattress protector and two pillows. Benefits: 100 night comfort guarantee | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

2. Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373.33 $1,030 at Helix

The Helix is our number one recommendation in this year's best mattress for side sleepers guide. From the hypoallergenic Tencel cover, to the plush pillow-top and layers of foams for cradling comfort and pressure relief, this is a luxury mattress. Like the best hybrid mattresses, it has up to 1,000 zoned steel coils that respond to the body and create a medium-firm feel. This mattress also delivers sink-in softness and contouring support for the main pressure points for side sleepers: the shoulders, hips and knees. Our side-sleeping tester for the Helix Midnight Luxe review was particularly impressed by the mattress giving it a full 5 out 5 score for pressure relief. There's 25% off in the current Presidents' Day Helix mattress sales, but our exclusive discount code TOMS27 gives you 27% off, bringing a queen Helix Midnight Luxe down from $2,373.33 to $1,732.54. Additional upgrades include adding a GlacioTex cover and a layer of ErgoAlign foam. Free bedding bundle: Get a free bedding bundle worth $378 this Presidents' Day with Helix Luxe or Elite mattresses. This includes two Helix Dream pillows (made with hypoallergenic, blended microfiber fill), a sheet set and a mattress protector. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | Free shipping | Limited lifetime warranty