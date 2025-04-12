Naturepedic launches better than Black Friday sale — save up to $791 on the Concerto Mattress

Eco sleep brand Naturepedic is celebrating Earth Day with its biggest sale ever, saving you 22% on all luxury organic mattress at Naturepedic using code EARTH22. While all beds are discounted, the Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top is the mattress that stands out to us.

The mattress uses natural latex and organic wool to create a sumptuous sleep feel that we rate among the best mattresses we've tested. It's indulgently plush for side sleepers looking to invest in eco-friendly comfort.

And in the 22% off sale you can save up to $791 on the Naturpedic Concerto, dropping the price of a queen down to $2,183.22 (was $2,799.) That's the best price we've seen and we don't expect it to get any cheaper in next month's Memorial Day mattress sales — meaning now is the time to shop.

Why invest in an organic mattress?

The best organic mattresses are often among the most expensive beds on the market, with price tags comparable to the best luxury mattresses. So why should you spend your money on an organic bed?

Let's start with what organic beds do for your sleep. Organic mattresses typically use natural latex foams in place of polyurethane based memory foam.

This naturally derived foam is known for its buoyant feel. You rarely sink into latex but it will cradle the body to create responsive pressure relief — if you toss and turn, the latex foams will move with you to ensure you never lack cushioning.

Latex foam is also breathable (as are other natural materials, such as wool and cotton) and durable. A natural latex mattress should have excellent longevity.

And, of course, natural latex mattresses are more sustainable than their synthetic equivalents. As you can imagine, these beds come at a higher cost, but with mattress sales running throughout the year, you can usually get a great deal.

(Although be sure to check for any greenwashing mattress claims. Just because a bed claims to be 'natural' doesn't mean it's good for the environment.)

Want cheaper organic sleep comfort? Try this...