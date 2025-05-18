My mom has knee pain and this is the one mattress feature she can't sleep without — 5 beds you can find it in during Memorial Day sales

My mom can drift off pretty much anywhere, from a packed bus to a hotel by London's busiest tube station. But there's one place she refuses to sleep: on a mattress with poor edge support.

This isn't my mom being a prima donna. She has bad knees and needs a stable base to press against when getting on and off a mattress. That's what edge support provides.

On a mattress with weak edges, pushing out of bed in the morning can feel like trying to get up from a bean bag balanced at the top of a slide.

Edge support is a key performance factor we test for when reviewing the best mattresses online in 2025. We use both objective weight tests and subjective experience to determine a score out of five for each mattress — only the very best get full marks.

And, of course, I weigh edge support against the most important metric: what would my mom think?

Edge support can be an overlooked feature when shopping for a new bed but if you plan on browsing the Memorial Day mattress sales, here's why strong edges should be a top priority (plus the mattresses even my mom would agree have sturdy sides.)

Our favorite mattress for edge support

Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our favorite mattress and part of the reason it earned five stars in our tests is the superb edge support. The reinforced sides offer almost zero sink when you sit on them, keeping the body well supported right up to the edge. We tested the Luxury Firm feel for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, but we predict a similar performance from the Plush and Firm feels. Follow our links to save $400 in the Saatva Memorial Day sale, reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099.) You also get a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

What is edge support (and why does it matter?)

Edge support refers to how supportive a mattress is around the perimeter. Most mattresses are stronger in the center than they are at the sides — a mattress with good edge support will deliver similar sturdiness across the bed.

It's an area where the best hybrid mattresses tend to excel, using foam railings and reinforced springs to create strong sides.

Latex foam mattresses often deliver strong edges due to the resistant strength of the material but memory foam mattresses tend to lag behind, unless they're a firm build.

My mom needs strong edges as it helps her get on and off the bed without putting excess pressure on her bad knee — we recommend those with limited mobility prioritize edge support.

Testing the impressive edge strength of the Saatva Classic — as you can see, the weight is well supported (Image credit: Future)

But good edge support can help the overall durability of the mattress, as it can reduce sag around the sides of the mattress as it ages.

It's also allows you to sit on the edge of the bed more comfortably. When you sit on the side of a mattress with bad edge support, you can often feel the materials collapsing beneath you. That gets awkward when you're trying to tie your shoelaces.

Couples should also prioritize edge support. Good mattresses for couples are supportive up to the sides, so you can use as much of the surface as possible.

Other mattresses with excellent edge support

Plank Firm mattress: twin was $749 now $524.30 at Plank

It's rare for even the best memory foam mattresses to excel at edge support but the Plank Firm remains sturdy from corner to corner. I awarded edge support 5 out of 5 in my Plank Firm mattress review and even my mom agreed it has exceptional support. This double-sided mattress is extra firm but despite the specialist design, it has a mid-range price tag. In the 30% Memorial Day sale a queen is $932.40 (was $1,332) and our experts agree that's probably the best price you'll get. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (3,600+ reviews)

Bear Original Mattress: twin was $699 now $455 at Bear

In our Bear Original Mattress review the edge support took top marks — we could balance a 15lb dumbbell on the side with no effort and minimal sink. This mattress is also a strong all-rounder, with a medium-firm feel that suits most sleep styles. In the current sale a queen is $649 (was $998) and you can pick up two free pillows. This saving is nothing new but it's still excellent value for money. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (3,900+ reviews)

