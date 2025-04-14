I couldn't believe how gross a mattress could get — refresh your bed with this one tool from $159

Before my day job became all things sleep related, I never realised just how much dust could accumulate in your mattress, even when it’s barricaded with a solid mattress protector and tight fitting sheet. That was until I tried the Jimmy BX7 Pro Mattress Vacuum for $40/£25 off at Amazon.

Back then, I didn't know about the best mattress for my sleep style, and I’m ashamed to admit I probably vacuumed my mattress under a handful of times, and at yearly intervals. But, I was not alone: only 28% of people vacuum their mattress at all, according to Dyson's 2022 global Dust Study.

When I was enlisted to test the Jimmy BX7 Pro mattress vacuum I thought it may pick up a a few crumbs, a stray strand of hair or two. After all, I consider myself a hygienic person; showering before bed and regularly deep cleaning my bedroom.

Boy, was I wrong. The UV light on the BX7 Pro meant I could literally see dust being pulled out of my mattress — gross, I know. Now, I use this handy mattress vacuum weekly, and I’m pretty sure there’s not a speck of dust left in my bed. Here's why I think you should buy it in this month's sleep and mattress sales...

Jimmy BX7 Pro Mattress Vacuum: was $199.99/£165.95 now $159.99/£140.99 with coupon at Amazon

The Jimmy BX7 Pro handheld mattress vacuum is complete with powerful, high temperature suction, a cyclone filter, UV light and ultrasonic technology that tackles dust, pet hair and dirt and promises to remove 99.99% of dust mites and bacteria from your bed. There is currently an offer on this mattress cleaner at Amazon, with a $40 off coupon in the US and £25 off voucher in the UK — just be sure to check the 'apply coupon/voucher' box on the product page before adding to your basket. This brings the price to $159.99/£140.99 which we think is good value for a gadget that's going to help you maintain a clean, comfortable sleep space and good sleep hygiene, so you can bag quality ZZZs night after night. User score: ★★★★½ (4,700+ reviews)

How can this mattress vacuum improve your sleep health?

The Jimmy BX7 Pro mattress vacuum cleaner is one of the top-tier models within Jimmy's range of anti-mite UV vacuums. Compared to other models in the same lineup, such as the JV35 and BX5 Pro, the BX7 Pro stands out with its combination of 700W motor, ultrasound technology, smart sensing capabilities and high-temperature sterilization.

The quantity of dust in your bed is calculated by the BX7 Pro's DustSensor technology, and the vaccuum handily shows you the results on the LED display. A red light indicates dirty and a green light means clean, so you can vacuum away until you get the green light. The 140F/60C heat, UV wavelengths and ultrasound work to destroy mites and bacteria, as well as to loosen and get rid of dirt and dust.

Research in the journal Environmental Science & Technology showed 258 chemicals in a collection of samples of household dust, which no one wants lingering in their bed. Dust mites can also cause symptoms like sneezing at bedtime, itchy skin and dry, itchy eyes, which are all likely to negatively impact your sleep.

So, the Jimmy BX7 Pro is definitely a mattress cleaning machine to consider if you want to remove unhealthy, sleep-disrupting dust from your bed. Do note that, although handheld, this is a corded vacuum meaning you need a socket in range. However, the lead is long enough to stretch over your mattress, no matter its size.

For smaller budgets...