This Dyson cordless vacuum's green laser reveals disgusting truths about your floors — and it's $180 off for Prime Day

If you want a vacuum that actually shows you what you're cleaning up (and maybe makes you question how clean your floors really were), this one's worth a look.

The Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum is currently $599 at Amazon, down from $749 — and with its laser dust detection, intelligent suction adjustment, and genuinely useful LCD screen that tracks your cleaning progress, it's one of the most impressive cordless vacuums on the market.

Dyson V15 Detect : was $749 now $569 at Amazon The Dyson V15 Detect is built for deep, whole-home cleaning, with up to 60 minutes of runtime and smart tech that adapts suction based on debris. The Fluffy Optic head reveals hidden dust, while the LCD screen tracks what you’re picking up. Includes multiple attachments and converts to a handheld.

Dyson V15 Detect Submarine : was $949 now $799 at Amazon This version of the V15 isn't just a vacuum, it's a complete floor cleaning system. The Fluffy Optic head reveals hidden dust with laser technology, while the new Submarine head actually washes hard floors and removes wet debris simultaneously. With 60 minutes of runtime, it handles your entire home effortlessly.

The Dyson V15 Detect makes a strong case for being the only vacuum you need. Whether you're deep-cleaning carpets with the Digital Motorbar head or revealing invisible dust on hard floors with the Fluffy Optic laser head, it handles both with serious power — and yes, that green laser really does show you dirt you never knew was there.

With summer upon us, there's no better time to upgrade your cleaning game. The intelligent suction automatically adapts based on debris type and floor surface, while the LCD screen shows exactly what you're picking up in real-time. It's the kind of tech that makes vacuuming oddly satisfying instead of just another chore.

This model includes 2 advanced cleaner heads and 4 attachments for every cleaning scenario, plus it converts to a handheld for stairs, upholstery, and cars. The 60-minute runtime means you can tackle your entire home without stopping to recharge, and the advanced filtration system captures 99.99% of particles.

At $599 for Prime Day (down from $749), this is a solid deal on Dyson's most feature-packed cordless vacuum. If you're ready to see what you've been missing, this is a smart pick.

