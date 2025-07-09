No, not Dyson — I use this cordless vacuum every day and it’s currently down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sales are a great time to save money on tech and home appliances, because who doesn't love a good discount on a vacuum cleaner, eh? Whether you rent or own a house, you need a killer vacuum to keep your lovely abode spick and span.

This Prime Day, I've found a great deal on the vacuum I use every day, without fail... and while it isn't a Dyson, I stand by the fact that it is very, very good.

The Dreame R10 Pro is currently available for just $138 at Amazon, as opposed to its retail price of $189, so it's 27% off, which is amazing. And trust me, this deal is as dreamy as the vacuum (pardon the pun). It's sleek, easy to manoeuvre, and boasts a powerful suction, making it great for all kinds of floors.

Dreame R10 Pro: was $189 now $138 at Amazon The Dreame R10 Pro is a mid-range cordless vacuum cleaner that’s sturdy and easy to use. It easily becomes a handheld for cleaning couches, and in its fully assembled form, can effectively clean hardwood floors and carpets. LED lights help guide the way in dark places, too.

In my Dreame R10 Pro review, I gave it 4 stars alongside the Tom's Guide Recommended award. I praised it for its 120,000rpm motor speed and 150AW suction power, which made quick work of cleaning carpets, marble and hardwood floors. Storing it is extremely easy as it's quite compact, so you can lean it against a wall or use the included wall mount.

Since then, I have used the R10 Pro nearly every day, and it has never let me down. I love that it has LED lights, which guide the way so I can see properly under the bed and couch. The cordless vacuum also comes with four attachments — multi-surface brush, motorized mini brush, wide combination, and crevice nozzle — which increase its versatility.

Right now is the best time to save on the R10 Pro as it's 27% off at Amazon, and is at its lowest ever price. Also, don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog, where we're covering the best discounts on TVs, earbuds, cameras, laptops and more!