No, not Dyson — I use this cordless vacuum every day and it’s currently down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day
This deal sucks (in the best way)
Amazon Prime Day sales are a great time to save money on tech and home appliances, because who doesn't love a good discount on a vacuum cleaner, eh? Whether you rent or own a house, you need a killer vacuum to keep your lovely abode spick and span.
This Prime Day, I've found a great deal on the vacuum I use every day, without fail... and while it isn't a Dyson, I stand by the fact that it is very, very good.
The Dreame R10 Pro is currently available for just $138 at Amazon, as opposed to its retail price of $189, so it's 27% off, which is amazing. And trust me, this deal is as dreamy as the vacuum (pardon the pun). It's sleek, easy to manoeuvre, and boasts a powerful suction, making it great for all kinds of floors.
The Dreame R10 Pro is a mid-range cordless vacuum cleaner that’s sturdy and easy to use. It easily becomes a handheld for cleaning couches, and in its fully assembled form, can effectively clean hardwood floors and carpets. LED lights help guide the way in dark places, too.
In my Dreame R10 Pro review, I gave it 4 stars alongside the Tom's Guide Recommended award. I praised it for its 120,000rpm motor speed and 150AW suction power, which made quick work of cleaning carpets, marble and hardwood floors. Storing it is extremely easy as it's quite compact, so you can lean it against a wall or use the included wall mount.
Since then, I have used the R10 Pro nearly every day, and it has never let me down. I love that it has LED lights, which guide the way so I can see properly under the bed and couch. The cordless vacuum also comes with four attachments — multi-surface brush, motorized mini brush, wide combination, and crevice nozzle — which increase its versatility.
Right now is the best time to save on the R10 Pro as it's 27% off at Amazon, and is at its lowest ever price. Also, don't forget to check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog, where we're covering the best discounts on TVs, earbuds, cameras, laptops and more!
Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.
