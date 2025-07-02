Dyson's purifying fan saved my house during the heatwave — now it's on sale at Amazon

Summer is in full swing and like most of the world, I've been melting. In fact, I wouldn't have managed to keep cool during this heatwave without my Dyson air purifying fan.

Not only has it quickly cooled down my home but, as one of the best air purifiers, it's helped me survive my seasonal allergies. Win-win!

However, if you’ve been holding out for a top Dyson purifying fan to go on sale, you’re in luck.

For a limited time only, you can get the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan for just $449 at Amazon. Originally $549, this is a substantial saving just ahead of Prime Day.

Bear in mind that this offer is not likely to last (especially in a heatwave), so you’ll need to act fast!

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan: was $549 now $449 at Amazon This combination air purifier and cooling fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.

There's much to love about this Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan. It offers the best of both worlds —cleaning your air and cooling you down at the same time.

With its powerful circulation, it can go up to 10 cooling settings on a sweltering day, while purifying your air. And if you don’t want the fan blowing directly towards you, it has a backward airflow mode that purifies the air without blowing cool air.

Plus, if you want to sleep soundly, Night Mode will set it to the quietest levels, without disturbing you from your slumber.

Although it doesn’t come with an App control, it does come with a handy remote control ,and its real-time reports allow you to monitor the air quality.

Additionally, its slimline, attractive design means that it can blend into your home decor without being an eyesore.

So if you want to keep cool in style, this Dyson air purifying fan is great value for money, and not to be missed.