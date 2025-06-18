I finally found a vacuum that does it all — and it’s now $70 off on Amazon

Purchasing a new vacuum cleaner can be a big investment — which is why it's important to know you're getting the most bang for your buck. I recently moved into a new apartment with hardwood floors and after a lengthy search for the right vacuum cleaner, I decided on a wet and dry vac that literally does it all.

Enter the Shark Hydrovac Messmaster, a 3-in-1 cordless floor cleaner that's now boasting a $70 discount on Amazon. Originally priced at $299, the vac is now down $229, which is a great deal considering how powerful and versatile the machine truly is. Plus, it's a pet-owner's dream thanks to its powerful suction, odor neutralization and streak-free mopping ability. (For more deals, check out our early Prime Day deals coverage).

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $229 at Amazon This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. Note: You'll also get a free $10.51 Amazon credit when you purchase this vac via Amazon.

Price check: $229 @ Shark

In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on to my husband. However, convenience is at the core of the Shark HydroVac MessMaster, thanks to its cordless and lightweight design. Plus, it features a self-propelling mechanism that basically does the pushing for you, making the once pesky chore a total breeze.

If you’re after simplicity, it is user-friendly and easy to set up. All you need to do is fill the clean water tank, add the included Shark cleaning solution, click back on and you're ready to roll! It's also the perfect pick for hardwood floors since it picks up dirt, grime and dust while also mopping your floors. And let's face it: we love a household device that can kill two birds with one stone!

Unlike other wet and dry vacs, floors dry pretty quick and you’re not left with wet streaks, marks or lingering odors afterwards. Best of all, it self-cleans so you’ll never have to worry about rinsing out a grimy mop head, bucket or getting your hands dirty ever again. In fact, since owning my Shark HydroVac floor cleaner, I haven't used my traditional mop and bucket since!

It comes as no surprise that this deal will not likely stay on the shelves for too long — so you'd better act quickly. You can also grab the Shark HydroVac MessMaster for $229 direct from the Shark site.