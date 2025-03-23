Bed bugs multiply fast so if these tricky pests are in your mattress, you need to act before the problem escalates. If you're looking for a cheap and natural solution, it might already be in your cupboard: can tea tree oil kill bed bugs?

As well as a pungent smell, tea tree oil contains the compound terpinen-4-ol, thought to be a natural insecticide. Many essential oils are used to get rid of bed bugs, but we think tea tree oil might be the best of the bunch.

If your mom ever treated head lice with a sharp comb and a bottle of tea tree shampoo, it's probably no surprise that this strongly scented oil is used as an insect repellent. Here, we explore how to use tea tree oil to kill bed bugs, plus what to do if the infestation has spread.

Can tea tree oil kill bed bugs?

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil, is an essential oil derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant.

Often used in aromatherapy, the potent ingredients in tea tree oil act as a natural insecticide.

Tea tree oil contains the compound terpinen-4-ol, which research suggests can kill bed bugs and other small pests. Terpinen-4-ol might also disrupt the reproductive cycle of bed bugs.

The strong scent of tea tree is also thought to repel bed bugs. Or, at least, mask the appealing smell that makes your mattress the perfect breeding ground for bed bugs.

Further research is needed into tea tree oil as a bed bug killer. However, if you're looking to a natural solution to a minor outbreak, we recommend adding tea tree oil into your mattress cleaning.

How to use tea tree oil to kill bed bugs

Tea tree oil works best when applied directly to bed bugs but unless you have a minor infestation (and a sharp eye) this is unlikely to be a realistic solution.

We recommend mixing 20 to 30 drops of tea tree oil with around 200ml of water. Transfer this mixture to a spray bottle, to mist the mattress and target the outbreak.

Before spraying, remove the bedding from the mattress. Transfer anything that can be machine washed to a hot cycle (at least 140 degrees F), as heat is an effective method for killing bed bugs.

We recommend testing the tea tree solution by applying it to a small, hidden area of the mattress. Wait for around 24 hours then check for any damage or discoloration. If you're happy with the results, you can move on to the next step.

Spray the entire mattress with the tea tree solution. Pay particular attention to the corners and seams — bed bugs love these dark areas.

Leave the bed to dry before replacing your sheets and bedding, as trapped moisture can result in mold and mildew.

While bed bugs aren't drawn to damp (they get all their hydration from blood), other pests might like your moldy mattress.

Repeat the misting process daily for at least a week, to allow the oil to target more bed bugs.

Disadvantages of using tea tree oil to kill bed bugs

While anecdotal evidence suggests tea tree oil is a natural insecticide, more research is needed to determine its efficiency as a bed bug treatment and repellent.

Tea tree oil is toxic if ingested and should not be used around pets. It can also cause allergic reactions. Always dilute tea tree oil and stop using if you experience any rashes or redness.

Some mattress materials, such as memory foams and latex foams, are susceptible to damage from essential oils. Check the instructions before using a tea tree oil solution.

We recommend completing a patch test before applying your solution. To do this, spray a hidden area of the mattress and leave for around 24 hours.

If you see no adverse reaction — both on the mattress and your skin — you can proceed with the treatment plan.

Other ways to get rid of bed bugs

If you've noticed signs of bed bugs in your mattress, you want to act quickly to stop the problem before it turns into an infestation. Here are some steps you can take.

1. A hot wash

Washing soft furnishings at a high temperature can kill both bed bugs and their eggs. We recommend washing at a temperature of 140 degrees F for a minimum of 90 minutes.

Once washed, either dry the items on a hot spin or in the sunshine. This second heat exposure will help clear any lingering pests.

A hot wash is one of the best home remedies for bed bugs. Alternatively, you can use the vacuum cleaner (although make sure to dispose of the contents away from the house.)

Freezing temperatures can also be used to kill bed bugs. As you can't fit a mattress in the freezer, this method is best used on small soft furnishing items.

2. Diatomaceous earth

Diatomaceous earth is an abrasive powder and natural insecticide. The powder dehydrates bed bugs and can kill both adults and eggs.

This is a slow process (we recommend waiting seven to 17 days to see results) but it has been shown to completely kill bed bugs.

However, you should avoid inhaling diatomaceous earth. If you are applying it to to your mattress, sleep in another bed until you've finished the process. And once you're happy the bed bugs have been removed, clean the mattress thoroughly.

3. Call the professionals

Bed bugs multiply quickly and travel far, which is why it's hard to contain an outbreak once it's started. In many cases, the only way to completely clear bed bugs is by calling the professionals.

Professional pest control can ensure your house is completely free of bed bugs. This is a costly solution but it's undoubtedly the most effective.

If you think you've brought bed bugs into your house, home remedies can be used to contain the problem. However, once these tricky pests have settled into your mattress, you might need the professionals to get them out.