I've scoured all of this weekend's mattress sales and these are the 8 deals I'd buy — prices start from $254
This weekend's sales feature discounts from Tempur-Pedic, Helix, DreamCloud, and other top sleep brands
If your spring cleaning plans include upgrading your mattress but you're hoping to avoid the upcoming tariffs, you’re in luck. I’ve rounded up eight standout deals available this weekend on some of the best mattresses my fellow testers and I have tried.
Notable is 30% off the previous-generation Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, with prices starting at $1,189 for a twin. It's a closeout item, so you can't return it, but it's such a strong discount for a premium mattress that rarely sees steep markdowns.
Keep scrolling for the rest of this weekend's top mattress deals, with sale prices starting at just $254...
The top 8 mattress deals to shop this weekend
1. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress (previous model): twin was $1,699 now $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic
The Tempur-Adapt is our memory foam mattress pick for sleepers with back pain, as its Tempur Material offers loads of contouring pressure relief. This deal is for the previous model, as the Tempur-Adapt lineup was revamped last year — but speaking as someone who's tried both versions, the differences here are scant. Still, a queen-size Tempur-Adapt for $1,539.30 (down from $2,199) is an excellent price for a mattress that's usually only discounted by $200-$300 off. Just know that this is a final sale item and you won't be able to return it for any reason. (You'll still get a 10-year warranty and free White Glove Delivery.)
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★ (4,500+ reviews)
2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,014 now $319 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Hybrid is the best mattress in a box we've tested for delivering exceptional quality at an affordable price. This weekend's offer matches the lowest price we've ever seen for DreamCloud's flagship bed, with a queen on sale for just $599. While DreamCloud no longer includes the free bedding bundle, you'll still get a warranty for life plus a full year to trial it at home, risk-free. It's an unmissable deal for a mattress our testing team considers a strong all-rounder that'll please most sleepers and a suitable budget-friendly alternative to the No. 1-ranked Saatva Classic.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9.000+ reviews)
3. Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress: twin was $836 now $254 at Siena
If the DreamCloud above is just out of your price range, check out this budget mattress from its sibling brand, Siena. You'll be forfeiting the plush top and profound contouring of the DreamCloud, but if you fancy a firm, flat surface for back or stomach sleeping, you'll be satisfied. I'm in the process of testing this one, but my first impression of the Siena Premier Hybrid is positive. A queen-size is $424, which is a drop from the usual sale price of $499. Also included are a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty — great perks for the cost.
User score: ★★★★½ (100+ reviews)
4. Helix Midnight Elite Mattress: twin was $2,498.75 now $1,824.08 with code TOMS27 at Helix Sleep
Helix revamped its mattress lineup, and I had the chance to see the new Midnight models up close. The Helix Midnight Elite mattress for side sleepers is by far my favorite glow-up, as it oozes luxury while providing outstanding all-around support. A new paint job, upgraded cooling cover, and an extra boost in lumbar support make this the Helix mattress to buy if you have the cash to splash. Fortunately, with our exclusive 27% off coupon this weekend, you can save a few dollars. A queen-size Midnight Elite is $2,735 after code TOMS27 (was $3,748). It includes a 100-night trial and a forever warranty. If it's available in your ZIP code, I recommend paying for the White Glove Delivery.
Read more: Hands-on with the updated Helix Midnight mattresses
User score: ★★★★ (280+ reviews)
5. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin from $1,399 now $1,199 at Saatva
Saatva knocks $200 to $300 off the Saatva Classic, which we've crowned the best hybrid mattress on the market. Now, we've seen deeper discounts for Saatva's popular flagship bed in recent weeks, but a queen-size at $1,799 after $300 off isn't a bad deal, either. You're still getting a lot for your money, as this handcrafted luxury hybrid comes in your choice of firmness and height, with a dedicated lumbar zone to help ease back pain. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, a 365-night trial, and free White Glove Delivery with removal of your old mattress and foundation.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)
6. Avocado Green Mattress: twin was from $1,399 now from $1,259 at Avocado Green
Avocado's Earth Day sale cuts 10% off sitewide — and that includes savings on our top-ranked organic mattress of the year. A queen-size Avocado Green Mattress is now $1,799 (was $1,999). It's made of organic latex, cotton, and wool for a durable, breathable bed that's also good for the environment. As-is, the mattress is on the firmer side of medium. For a softer touch, you can add a pillow-top or box-top — just know that these upgrades will potentially double the cost of the mattress. As always, you'll receive a full year to try it at home and a 25-year warranty.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (19,000+ reviews)
7. Birch Natural Mattress: twin was $1,373.75 now $1,002.23 with code TOMS27 at Birch
For an organic mattress that's easier on the wallet than the Avocado Green, we're fans of the Birch Natural from Helix Sleep. It has more of a balanced bed feel, with a 6/10 firmness level that's accommodating for combi sleepers who can't stay put at night. The Talalay latex, organic cotton cover, and natural wool batting make for one of the most breathable mattresses we've ever slept on., too Use our exclusive code TOMS27 for 27% off, bringing the price of a queen to $1,367 (was $1,873). It comes with a 100-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (2,200+ reviews)
8. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress with Celliant-Infused Cover: twin was $2,143 now $1,501 + 2 free pillows at Bear
We recommend this premium cooling mattress for most sleepers who endure hot summers or year-round night sweats. For optimal temperature control and restorative sleep, we recommend upgrading to the Celliant-infused cover, although the standard cover woven with phase change materials will also help absorb heat and moisture. That's not all — the Bear Elite comes in three firmness levels so you can tailor it to your sleep style and body type. With the Celliant cover, a queen-size costs $1,824 (was $2,605) after 30% off. It also comes with two free pillows, a 120-night trial, and a lifetime warranty.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (3,900+ reviews)
Other mattress sales to check out this weekend...
- Amazon: Budget mattresses from $100
- Casper: Up to 25% off mattresses
- Eight Sleep: $50 off the Pod 4 + $100 off the Pod 4 Ultra
- Layla: Up to $200 off + 2 free pillows
- Leesa: 20% off mattresses
- Nectar: Up to 50% off + 66% off sleep bundles
- Nolah: 25% off + 2 free pillows with mattress purchase
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple Restore mattresses
- Tuft & Needle: 15% off all mattresses
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Based in Philadelphia, USA, freelance writer and editor Alison Barretta has been sharing buying advice and retail news for over 15 years. Since 2020 she's been helping Tom's Guide expand its robust library of sleep content by researching the latest trends, speaking with renowned experts, and going behind the scenes at Saatva, Casper, Sleep Number, Tempur-Pedic, and 3Z Brands. Alison has reviewed everything from budget memory foam mattresses and luxurious innerspring beds to immersive sound pods and $7,000 smart beds that automatically adjust to your every move. When she isn't reviewing mattresses or searching for great deals to save you money, Alison can be found practicing yoga and martial arts, experimenting with recipes, getting too invested in the Philadelphia Flyers, and snoozing with her cat / assistant mattress tester Alex.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.