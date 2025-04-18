If your spring cleaning plans include upgrading your mattress but you're hoping to avoid the upcoming tariffs, you’re in luck. I’ve rounded up eight standout deals available this weekend on some of the best mattresses my fellow testers and I have tried.

Notable is 30% off the previous-generation Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, with prices starting at $1,189 for a twin. It's a closeout item, so you can't return it, but it's such a strong discount for a premium mattress that rarely sees steep markdowns.

The top 8 mattress deals to shop this weekend

2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,014 now $319 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is the best mattress in a box we've tested for delivering exceptional quality at an affordable price. This weekend's offer matches the lowest price we've ever seen for DreamCloud's flagship bed, with a queen on sale for just $599. While DreamCloud no longer includes the free bedding bundle, you'll still get a warranty for life plus a full year to trial it at home, risk-free. It's an unmissable deal for a mattress our testing team considers a strong all-rounder that'll please most sleepers and a suitable budget-friendly alternative to the No. 1-ranked Saatva Classic.



Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9.000+ reviews)

5. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin from $1,399 now $1,199 at Saatva

Saatva knocks $200 to $300 off the Saatva Classic, which we've crowned the best hybrid mattress on the market. Now, we've seen deeper discounts for Saatva's popular flagship bed in recent weeks, but a queen-size at $1,799 after $300 off isn't a bad deal, either. You're still getting a lot for your money, as this handcrafted luxury hybrid comes in your choice of firmness and height, with a dedicated lumbar zone to help ease back pain. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, a 365-night trial, and free White Glove Delivery with removal of your old mattress and foundation. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,900+ reviews)

6. Avocado Green Mattress: twin was from $1,399 now from $1,259 at Avocado Green

Avocado's Earth Day sale cuts 10% off sitewide — and that includes savings on our top-ranked organic mattress of the year. A queen-size Avocado Green Mattress is now $1,799 (was $1,999). It's made of organic latex, cotton, and wool for a durable, breathable bed that's also good for the environment. As-is, the mattress is on the firmer side of medium. For a softer touch, you can add a pillow-top or box-top — just know that these upgrades will potentially double the cost of the mattress. As always, you'll receive a full year to try it at home and a 25-year warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (19,000+ reviews)

7. Birch Natural Mattress: twin was $1,373.75 now $1,002.23 with code TOMS27 at Birch

For an organic mattress that's easier on the wallet than the Avocado Green, we're fans of the Birch Natural from Helix Sleep. It has more of a balanced bed feel, with a 6/10 firmness level that's accommodating for combi sleepers who can't stay put at night. The Talalay latex, organic cotton cover, and natural wool batting make for one of the most breathable mattresses we've ever slept on., too Use our exclusive code TOMS27 for 27% off, bringing the price of a queen to $1,367 (was $1,873). It comes with a 100-night trial and a lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (2,200+ reviews)

8. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress with Celliant-Infused Cover: twin was $2,143 now $1,501 + 2 free pillows at Bear

We recommend this premium cooling mattress for most sleepers who endure hot summers or year-round night sweats. For optimal temperature control and restorative sleep, we recommend upgrading to the Celliant-infused cover, although the standard cover woven with phase change materials will also help absorb heat and moisture. That's not all — the Bear Elite comes in three firmness levels so you can tailor it to your sleep style and body type. With the Celliant cover, a queen-size costs $1,824 (was $2,605) after 30% off. It also comes with two free pillows, a 120-night trial, and a lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (3,900+ reviews)

