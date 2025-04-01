Helix has revamped its entire mattress collection — here's what's new

All Helix mattress lines have undergone changes, with the luxury Helix Elite collection getting the biggest glow-up

Helix Sleep has refreshed its Core, Luxe and Elite lines of mattresses with all of the updated models available to buy today with prices from $799 at Helix Sleep.

These include the Helix Midnight Luxe and the Dusk Luxe, which are among the top-ranking options in our best mattress of the year guide.

Denser pillow tops, extra lumbar support, and improved cooling materials are just a few examples of the changes Helix has introduced to its popular range of top-rated mattresses in a box. The Helix Elite Collection has received a complete makeover.

A refined approach

In a statement to Tom's Guide, Helix Sleep Co-Founder and Co-President Adam Tishman emphasized a "[focus] on making it clearer to customers what they're getting as they step up within each line," along with "a desire to unify the look and feel of our mattress lines for greater consistency across our Core, Luxe, and Elite Collections."

That focus, Tishman said, "led to a refined approach to upgraded foams and premium elements." He specifically mentioned the ErgoAlign layer that's now present in all Helix Elite mattresses. This was previously (and still remains) a lumbar support upgrade for the Helix Luxe models.

Updated Helix mattresses: What's changed

All three of Helix's main mattress lines have been updated with new materials and design tweaks. While the following changes apply to all Helix mattresses, each model will retain its firmness level and specialty features.

Helix Core Collection changes

Helix's entry-level Core Collection mattresses underwent the fewest changes, but they're certainly noteworthy.

All Helix Core Collection mattresses now feature an updated BreatheKnit cover, quilted with a layer of gel memory foam for a slightly taller loft than before. Meanwhile, the optional pillow-top upgrade includes denser foam to provide more contouring.

The most significant change here is the option to add a layer of ErgoAlign foam for increased lower back support. This is already an optional upgrade with the Luxe mattresses and a standard feature in the Elite mattresses.

Helix Luxe Collection changes

The revamped Helix Luxe Collection mattresses have a newer Tencel cover plus a denser pillow top. Beneath that are 4lbs of titanium and graphite-infused memory foam (for enhanced durability and breathability) and a firmer Helix Response Foam transition layer (for greater support).

In addition to a revamped GlacioTex cooling cover upgrade — which is purportedly less slick, a common complaint among sleepers — there's a new optional feature for hot sleepers: graphite ribbons. Placed beneath the cover, Helix says these ribbons work for over 12 hours per night and increase heat removal by 22% based on third-party testing.

Helix Luxe mattresses will be easier to move and rotate thanks to the addition of side handles. (Our one complaint from our near-perfect Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review was a lack of side handles but it's still the best mattress for side sleepers we've tested this year.)

Helix Elite Collection changes

The Helix Elite Collection mattresses have the most obvious visual makeover, but there have also been plenty of interior changes.

Helix swapped the Elite's signature brown and tan exterior for a sleeker black and gray color scheme that better aligns with the Luxe and Core models. The two-part "comfort cartridge" design we detailed in our Helix Midnight Elite mattress hands-on review has not changed.

As with the Luxe mattresses, the Elite mattresses received new optional cooling upgrades and denser foam in the pillow top.

The two memory foam comfort layers went from "moderate density" to 4 lbs and 7 lbs each and are now infused with graphite and titanium.

Helix went from using two layers of half-inch microcoils in its Elite mattresses to a single layer of three-quarter-inch microcoils.

The dual Helix Responsive Foam transition layers have been replaced by a single 3-zone ErgoAlign layer for extra lumbar support.

Updated Helix mattresses: Price and deals

With these new designs come higher prices, but not across the board. In fact, the Helix Elite Collection mattresses haven't changed in price at all.

Right before the release of its revamped mattresses, Helix bumped its warranty period from 10 or 15 years to a lifetime of coverage. It also includes a 100-night trial and free delivery (or optional white glove delivery for a fee).

Since there's always a monthly Helix mattress sale with anywhere from 20-25% off depending on the time of year you'll never pay full MSRP. Here's a breakdown of the price changes between the previous-gen and current-gen Helix Core and Luxe mattress lines ahead of this year's Memorial Day mattress sales and deals:

Helix Core Collection pricing

Size

Previous Sale Price (20% off)

New Sale Price (20% off)

Twin

$749

$799

Twin XL

$849

$899

Full

$999

No change

Queen

$1,099

No change

King/Cal King

$1,399

$1,449

Helix Luxe Collection pricing

Size

Previous Sale Price (20% off)

New Sale Price (20% off)

Twin

$1,099

$1,149

Twin XL

$1,299

$1,349

Full

$1,599

$1,649

Queen

$1,899

No change

King/Cal King

$2,299

No change

What else is new at Helix Sleep?

In February, Helix introduced three specialty mattress toppers — all featuring a GlacioTex cover, anchor straps, and a $399 sale for a queen-size (after 20% off):

