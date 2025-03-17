Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now

Today only save 15% on Saatva's customizable Solaire mattress for back pain

Luxury mattress brand Saatva has surprised us all with a St Patrick's Day flash sale, knocking 15% off orders over $1,000. This means you can bag up to $989 off the adjustable firmness Saatva Solaire mattress at Saatva today.

Saatva is the creator of the best mattress we've tested; the Saatva Classic. With the Solaire, the brand combines its signature luxury comfort with vulcanized air technology to bring you a personalized sleep experience that is ideal for anyone kept awake by back pain or couples who can't agree on firmness.

The current Saatva mattress deal matches prices we usually only see during major mattress sales. But you'll need to act fast, as it's running for one day only. Here's why you should snap up the Saatva Solaire now...

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: twinwas $3,299now $2,805 at SaatvaUser score: ★★★★★ 

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: twin was $3,299 now $2,805 at Saatva
As our best smart mattress for back pain, the Saatva Solaire excels at pressure relief and lumbar support. It's built with adjustable air chambers, allowing you to customize the feel of your bed. from up to 50 precise firmness settings. Controlled via a remote, it's perfect for anybody looking for personalized comfort without too much tech. And Saatva's signature pillow-top Lumbar Zone quilting adds extra support where you need it most. Shop now and you'll get the best deal we've seen on this adjustable luxury mattress. With 15% off, a queen size is down to $3,910 (from $4,599.) Plus, Saatva's benefits are market leading, with a lifetime warranty, free White Glove delivery and a one-year sleep trial.

User score: ★★★★★ (140+ reviews)

View Deal

Looking for a different Saatva mattress deal? Try these...

Saatva Classic Mattress: twinwas $1,399now $1,190 at Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 now $1,190 at Saatva
Our best hybrid mattress for the fourth year running, the Saatva Classic continues to top the charts among our expert testing panel. Our certified sleep coach took the lead for our Saatva Classic Mattress review and commends the mattress for relieving pregnancy-induced hip, leg and lower back pain while regulating temperature for a cooler night's sleep. We have seen better deals on the Classic before but you can still save, with $314 off a queen size bringing the price to $1,785 (was $2,099). You're unlikely to see a bigger discount before Memorial Day.

Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

View Deal
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: twinwas $1,699now $1,445 at SaatvaUser score: ★★★★★ 

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,699 now $1,445 at Saatva
The Saatva Latex Hyrbid is the best cooling mattress from Saatva, pairing luxury comfort with exceptional support and natural climate control for an all-round quality sleep experience. This mattress harnesses the natural cooling capabilities of organic latex, wool, pocketed coils and a moisture-wicking cotton cover to provide warm sleepers relief from nighttime hot flushes. Like the Saatva Classic, it's not at its lowest price right now, but you can still bag a great saving. With $374 off a queen size, the price sits at $2,125 (was $2,499).

User score: ★★★★★ (260+ reviews)

View Deal
