Get a luxury sleep for less from the world's best hotels — save up to $965 right now

Hotels have almost perfected the art of comfortable sleep. Treat yourself to the luxury resort feel at home with this weekend's deals on hotel mattresses, including up to $400 off the iconic Heavenly Bed at Westin Store.
We know from expert testing that the best mattress for your sleep style can enhance your rest. The world's best resorts also understand this, which is why the mattresses used in hotels have often been carefully crafted to ensure a better night's sleep for every guest.
Of course, a hotel stay is about the all-round experience, so we've also found the best hotel bedding deals to shop today. Why not rest your head on sumptuous comfort for less with the Feather & Down pillow, from $59.50 at Shop Marriott?
3 hotel mattress deals to shop today
1. Westin Heavenly Bed: twin was $1,645 now $1,245 at Westin Store
The Westin Heavenly Bed is the original hotel mattress, the first to be strategically designed to offer guests the best sleep experience possible. We went hands-on with the Westin Heavenly Bed and found it to be a well-rounded mattress with a luxury feel (although possibly too soft for stomach sleepers.) Westin Store is currently offering tiered discounts (the more you spend, the more you save) and you can save $400 on a queen, reducing it to just $2,095 (was $2,495.) It also comes with a 10-year warranty.
2. Marriott Foam Mattress: twin was $1,395 now $976.50 at Shop Marriott
Unusually for a hotel bed, the Marriott mattress comes in two designs: all-foam and innerspring. We're focusing on the all-foam bed, which uses soy-based foam to create a "quick-recovery" feel, yielding under pressure before bouncing into place. This responsive cushioning should provide cradling similar to the best mattresses for side sleepers, eliminating shoulder pain and numb arms. In the 30% off sale a queen is $1,396.40 (was $1,995); a budget price for a typically costly hotel mattress. For a traditional feel, the innerspring bed is also $1,396.50 for a queen at Shop Marriott.
3. Ritz-Carlton The Bed Mattress: twin was $2,390 now $1,792.50 at Ritz-Carlton
Ritz-Carlton promises a "signature sleep experience" with The Bed, an innerspring hybrid that's custom created for the hotel chain. It aims to rival the best cooling mattresses with advanced temperature regulation so whatever the weather (or destination) you won't overheat. A plush quilted top is paired with a spring base to create a medium-firm feel that should appeal to a range of sleep styles. This is a truly luxe experience and the Ritz-Carlton bed is one of the most expensive hotel mattresses available. However, a 25% sale currently reduces a queen to $2,580 (was $3,440) and you get a 10-year warranty.
3 hotel bedding deals to shop today
1. Four Seasons Slumber Set: from $590 at Four Seasons at Home
The Slumber Set from Four Seasons at Home pairs the hypoallergenic Down & Feather pillows with an All-Seasons duvet, so you can surround yourself with luxurious sleep. A queen set costs $930, which is a premium price for a bedding set, but it does come wrapped in a bespoke woven dust bag for storage.
2. Westin Hotel Sheet Set: full was $346 now $271 at Westin store
Westin describes sleeping with the Hotel Sheet Set as "pure heaven." That's a lofty goal, but this silky smooth Lyocell and cotton blend bedding does promise a soft finish with a breathable feel and natural wrinkle resistance. Each set contains a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two white pillowcases and two border pillowcases, and in the sale a queen set is $301 (was $376.)
3. Marriott Feather & Down Pillow: standard was $85 now $59.50 at Shop Marriott
The Marriott bedding collection contains a pillow for every sleep style, but the Feather & Down pillow is the one you'll find in their complete bedding sets, so it's the design that will provide the signature Marriott feel. Machine washable with a naturally breathable build, the Feather & Down pillow is 30% off in the sale, reducing a queen to just $69.30 (was $99.) That's a surprisingly competitive price and with the money you save you can treat yourself to a Signature Pillowcase set, from $31.50 for a pair at Shop Marriott.
