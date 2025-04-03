The DreamCloud mattress drops to its cheapest ever price of $319 in huge flash sale — get $599 of free bedding too

By published

I recommend this luxury hybrid mattress to everyone looking to sleep better

DreamCloud mattress
(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

If you've had your eye on the DreamCloud mattress then I suggest you shop now. A queen DreamCloud Hybrid is only $599 and you get up to $599 worth of free bedding free at DreamCloud.

This is an unexpected discount from DreamCloud, as the queen has recently been selling for $699 (and we thought that was a good price.) Add on the free bedding bundle and you have a sale you really don't want to miss.

I had a chance to try the DreamCloud mattress and agree with our testing panel — this is one of the best mattresses for all sleepers we've tested. Here's why you should buy the DreamCloud mattress now...

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $319 at DreamCloud
We described the DreamCloud as the "best value for money among all hybrid mattresses," and in this sale, it more than lives up to that title. The initial firm feel soon softens thanks to the thick quilted cover cushioning the joints, making this a strong all-rounder. Every member of our DreamCloud mattress review team found it comfortable, from side to stomach sleepers. It's a touch weak at the edges, which can make sitting on the sides uncomfortable, but this is a small issue. It's the best mattress in a box we've tested, delivering comfort at a budget-friendly price. This discount matches the lowest price we've seen on a queen, as it's now just $599. With a free bedding bundle worth up to $599 as well, that's incredible value. A 365-night trial and lifetime warranty sweeten the deal even further.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9.000+ reviews)

View Deal

Why I love this deal...

Let me give you a quick background of the DreamCloud mattress sales, so you can understand why I'm so excited by this deal...

Since 2023, a queen DreamCloud Hybrid mattress has cost roughly $665. I've seen the MSRP (or, as DreamCloud describes it, the 'total value') fluctuate, but the sale price has stayed the same — bar the occasional flash sale.

Recently, the sale price has risen to $699 but even with this slight increase, I still think this mattress is excellent value for money (it remains firmly in the mid-range bracket.)

And DreamCloud has maintained this sale pricing throughout the major holidays, without the usual price drops we'd expect in the Black Friday or Memorial Day mattress sales. So when DreamCloud introduced its free mattress bundle sale several weeks ago, I was impressed.

I'm not sure how to describe this combination of lower price and a free bedding bundle. Dazzled? Enchanted? Bowled over? Either way, it's what I'm feeling — and why you don't want to miss this deal.

Ruth Jones
Ruth Jones
Sleep staff Writer

Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.

