<a id="elk-98ce73b9-d0a8-4aff-aa53-6995ee692723"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-prime-day-2026">Welcome to Prime Day 2026!</h2><p id="elk-7f3e758a-6505-4e52-b28d-582b3c8af9dc">Hello! Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage, I'm Rory, a senior entertainment editor, myself and the rest of the TG streaming team will be bringing you the best discounts across a range of popular platforms, so you can spend your summer watching more great movies and TV shows without spending a small fortune on subscriptions. There's plenty of great deals out there, so let's get into the deals...</p>