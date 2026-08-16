Just watched 'Camp Rock 3'? Stream these 3 Disney Channel classics next on Disney+ and Hulu

Those old Disney Channel movie bumpers never fail to churn up plenty of nostalgia, making me misty-eyed over the golden age of DCOMs. Disney, in its latest bid to mine that highly profitable vein dry, released "Camp Rock 3" this week on Disney+ and Hulu. It's got all the catchy songs and feel-good teen drama that made "Camp Rock" such a beloved part of many childhoods to begin with. But if you're not ready to leave that world behind just yet, there's plenty more Disney Channel nostalgia to stream.

On August 1, Hulu added several cult made-for-TV classics that are worth revisiting if you're looking for another throwback this weekend. You can also find them on Disney+. From musical romances to high-school comedies, there's plenty of movies that capture the same fun, over-the-top energy as "Camp Rock 3."

For even more streaming recommendations, check out our round-up of everything new in August on Disney+ and Hulu. So without further ado, here are three Disney Channel movies worth watching next.

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'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' (2003)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) Trailer #1 | Hilary Duff, Robert Carradine - YouTube Watch On

"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" was played on repeat in my house growing up, the closest thing to an aughts jukebox musical we had until "Mamma Mia" had us belting out "Dancing Queen" two years later. Based on the show of the same name, it stars Hillary Duff as the lovable but hopelessly out of her depth Lizzie, who heads to Rome on a school trip where a dreamy Italian pop star (Yani Gellman) mistakes her for his ex singing partner.

He convinces Lizzie to take her place on stage and lip-sync along to her parts, kicking off a whirlwind romance that's stuffed to the brim with early-2000s Disney charm. For more breezy, feel-good energy and catchy musical moments like in "Camp Rock 3," this is the one to watch.

Watch "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" on Hulu and Disney+ now

'High School Musical' (2006)

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Of course, no Disney Channel movie marathon would be complete without "High School Musical." Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are iconic as Troy and Gabriella, a jock and a transfer student who fall for each other while auditioning for their school's musical. To everyone's surprise they land the lead parts, but drama class royalty Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale) and her twin Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) won't be overshadowed that easily.

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Between its huge musical numbers and cast of instantly memorable characters, it's probably the closest match to "Camp Rock 3" on this list. Director Kenny Ortega is behind several cult classic DCOMs, from "Hocus Pocus" to the first three "Descendants" movies.

Watch "High School Musical" on Hulu and Disney+ now

'Halloweentown' (1998)

Sure it's August, but it's never too early to start celebrating Halloween. Especially with Hulu adding the first two "Halloweentown" movies this month. This holiday staple follows Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown), a teenager whose widowed mother (Judith Hoag) refuses to let her kids celebrate Halloween.

When her kooky grandmother Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) leaves after her annual Halloween visit, Marnie and her brother (Joey Zimmerman) secretly follow her back to Halloweentown, a fantastical city they thought was only in storybooks. Packed with plenty of cozy Halloween vibes, it's a nostalgic pick for anyone looking for a blast from the past to reconnect with their inner child.

Watch "Halloween Town" on Hulu and Disney+ now

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