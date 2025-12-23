<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="5bacafb9-25ae-4417-8a8c-b62dd27a8ff8"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="eKRjyoQcfYLzHUKskkkCZm" name="tg-myer.jpg" alt="Myer Boxing Day sale" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/eKRjyoQcfYLzHUKskkkCZm.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="35965ad7-4fe9-4f6d-a981-b51594cd8034" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"><strong>Good morning!</strong></p><p>Hi &mdash; I'm Lucy, and I've covered Myer's Boxing Day sale for the past two years now, and 2025's event is shaping up to be a good one!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Kicking off today, December 24, and running through to January 4, 2026, Myer's Stocktake sale is the best time to shop at the retailer, with prices slashed across its entire inventory. I'm talking tech, appliances, homewares, fashion and more.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'll be on deck throughout the sale to bring you the best deals as they appear, so check back shortly!</p><p id="f021ef63-8a8d-4ecb-a492-d06296155910">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-myer-boxing-day-quick-links">Back to all deals</a></p>