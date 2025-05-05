Maxfli is back making golf clubs again, and I got to try the new models myself

Golf is a sport where a few brands dominate the equipment market. Callaway, Titleist, TaylorMade, Cobra, PXG, and some niche premium brands tend to stand out. Other brands are mostly forgotten and unable to get a foothold.

But now and then, a new company makes waves.

Or in this case, an old company making a return gets the golfing world's attention.

Maxfli, a brand that never fully went away, is back making clubs in the form of two iron sets, and I got to try the new XC3 irons for myself to see how they fit my golf game, and they're really good.

If you're curious about the Maxfli XC3 irons and whether they're worth the $1000 cost of admission, here are my thoughts after using them.

Maxfli XC3 first impressions

Maxfli makes a fantastic first impression with its forged XC3 irons. The XC2 looks a little nicer with its thinner, more player-focused design, but it's harder to hit for high-handicap players like me.

They have a matte silver finish and aren't overly busy on the backside. They're not super-game improvement, so they don't have excessively chunky soles on the bottom (which isn't ideal for my game, but we'll get to that soon).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Maxfli logo on the club is tasteful and doesn't draw too much attention. In fact, that's the overall theme of these irons: they're so subtle that the simplicity of the design makes them stand out.

Most importantly, the clubs feel good. When I made clean contact, they offered a satisfying impact — both in sound and touch. Because they're not quite as wide-bodied as I typically use, I didn't make good contact as much as I'd like, but that's more a fault of my game than the clubs themselves.

If you're looking for new irons and you're in the mid-handicap range, you'll do well with Maxfli's offering, especially if you don't want to use the same forged irons as everyone else. Maxfli isn't as popular as TaylorMade and Titleist, for example, so you'll have some clubs that stand out from the crowd and will draw some attention.

Maxfli's new Tour balls are where it's at

While I liked Maxfli's new clubs when I was trying them out, it was the company's Tour model balls that impressed me — and converted me for the long haul.

I tried all three models — the Tour, Tour X and Tour S — and the Tour S was the right model for me. It offers a lower ball flight with low long-game spin and high spin around the greens. For a player looking to gain distance, this is the ball to use, as it will still allow you to maintain control in the short game.

The Tour X offers a higher launch and high spin for both short and long shots. The Tour offers mid-spin for long game and mid-height launch with high spin around the greens.

Maxfli Tour S golf ball: $39 at DICK'S Sporting Goods These are my new golf balls of choice, replacing the Vice balls I've relied on for my short golf career. Between the value they offer, solid durability (though I tend to lose balls before they wear out) and extra distance, I love them. And Dick's/Golf Galaxy have deals if you buy multiple dozens, making them an even better value.

They're all of the same quality and, most importantly, the same price. Compared to other high-end balls, such as the beloved Titleist Pro V1 and TaylorMade TP5, these are approximately $15 cheaper per dozen. For the player who's ready to stop using random balls they find at the course or cheap balls that feel like rocks, these are the perfect step-up point.

I've decided to switch to the Tour S for the time being. I've been a long-time Vice user, but the price and performance of the Tour S made it worthwhile — my average drive increased by seven yards since switching, which is quite a notable bonus. I haven't noticed a significant difference in my overall scores yet, but it's still early in the season.

Maxfli is back

In some ways, Maxfli never really left, as the company has offered balls all along, but with its updated balls and new clubs, the company is truly back in the golf game. And with Dick's Sporting Goods behind it, it'll be interesting to see where the company goes over the next few years.

Based on my time with DSG representatives, the company has its sights set on long-term gains, which is exciting for the golf world as a whole.